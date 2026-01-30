 Operation Muskan-14 Launched In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Trace Missing Children And Adults
Operation Muskan-14 Launched In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Trace Missing Children And Adults

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Operation Muskan-14 Launched In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Trace Missing Children And Adults | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Rural Police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have launched ‘Operation Muskan – 14’ to find the missing and kidnapped children and adults in the district between January 20 and February 20, 2026.

Under the operation, a special cell of missing persons will be established at each police station, and the search for the not-yet-found children and adults will be initiated scrupulously. Special appointments of constables have been made for this task.

Against this backdrop, the police found two missing children from Pendapur in the Gangapur police station jurisdiction on September 12, 2025.

According to the details, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old brother were missing, and a case of kidnapping was registered with the Gangapur police station.

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) API Sarala Gadekar initiated the investigation and, on the basis of the confidential information, rescued a 13-year-old boy from Dahigaon in Ahilyanagar district. He said that his elder brother is in Mumbai, and the police team also rescued him from Machli Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai.

The boys told the police that they left the home due to the frequent quarrels between their parents. They were not kidnapped by anyone. The police administration has appealed to the people to immediately inform the nearest police station if they have any information about any missing child or any adult.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, additional SP Annapurna Singh, sub-divisional police officer Aparajita Agrihotri, API Sarala Gadekar, PSI Swapnil Narwade, Vinod Bhalerao, Audumbar Mhaske, Dilip Salve, Kapil Bankar, Irshad Pathan, Sapna Charande, Manisha Salve, Bhagyashree Chavan and others.

