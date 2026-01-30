 NTKMA Begins Joint Surveys For Railway Crossing Management Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027
The Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled from July to September 2027, is expected to witness a large influx of devotees and a significant increase in vehicular as well as rail traffic. In view of this, NTKMA has taken up focused planning to ensure uninterrupted railway operations, including the running of additional special trains, while maintaining public safety and traffic efficiency

Nashik: Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) has initiated a coordinated process to ensure smooth, safe and uninterrupted movement of pilgrims and vehicles during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 by planning advance measures for management of critical railway level crossings across Nashik district.

In this context, a high-level review meeting was held recently at the Nashik Smart City Office, where the need for eliminating congestion at busy railway level crossings was discussed. The meeting deliberated on permanent solutions through the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Limited Height Subways, as well as interim arrangements through temporary closures with planned traffic diversions during the Kumbh period, wherever required.

Based on a detailed proposal received from Central Railway, Bhusawal Division, 16 critical railway level crossings have been identified where ROBs, RUBs or related works are already sanctioned and targeted for completion by December 2026. In cases where commissioning of these structures may not be feasible before the Kumbh period, well-planned diversion routes have been proposed to allow temporary closure of the level crossings for the three-month Kumbh duration, ensuring smooth movement of trains and enhanced safety.

To assess the on-ground feasibility of these diversion plans and to facilitate the timely issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs), NTKMA has scheduled joint surveys at all identified locations between 23rd January and 27th February, 2026. These joint surveys will be carried out with the participation of the concerned district administration, police, municipal authorities, Public Works Department, Zilla Parishad and other relevant agencies, along with Central Railway officials.

The joint surveys will help finalise diversion arrangements, review traffic connectivity for local villages, and streamline interdepartmental coordination. Necessary instructions have been issued to all concerned authorities to depute responsible officers with relevant maps, traffic data and proposals for effective decision-making.

The progress of these surveys and decisions regarding temporary closures and diversions will be reviewed in the next coordination meeting scheduled on 28th February, 2026.

