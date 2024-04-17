Shubham Thite To Abhijit Pakhare: Students From Pune Shine In UPSC |

Pune's UPSC aspirants have made notable achievements in the renowned civil services examination.

Shubham Thite, an engineering student, clinched an All-India Rank (AIR) of 359 in his fifth attempt, choosing political science and international relations as his optional subjects. His father serves as a police officer in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Tejas Sudeep Sarda, a doctor from Pune, secured AIR 128 after pausing his medical career to concentrate on UPSC preparation.

Priyanka Mohite, a Pune University alumna with a master's in political science, achieved AIR 595.

Abhijit Pakhare, presently a deputy collector in Gadchiroli, completed his bachelor's from Fergusson College in Pune. Despite his demanding job, he managed to prepare rigorously and secure a position. He belongs to Beed district and where both his parents are school teachers.

Himanshu Thembekar, a field officer in Pune's environment department, secured AIR 738 in his last attempt.

CSE result

Out of the 1,016 successful candidates—664 men and 352 women—recommended by the UPSC for various services, Aditya Srivastava, an Indian Police Service trainee, claimed the top spot.

Following him, Animesh Pradhan, Donuru Ananya Reddy, PK Sidharth Ramkumar, and Ruhani secured the second to fifth ranks, respectively.

Aditya Srivastava, who secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination expressed his surprise at clinching the first rank, sharing his journey and strategy. He emphasized the importance of consistent and smart work, stating, "Consistent hard work and smart strategies are crucial for achieving your goals."