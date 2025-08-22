 SHOCKING VIDEO: Truck Goes Out Of Control On Nashik-Mumbai Highway, Gets Stuck On Divider
The incident occurred near Vehloli junction in Shahapur taluka

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
A video went viral on social media on Friday, showing a truck going out of control on the Nashik-Mumbai highway.

The incident occurred near Vehloli junction in Shahapur taluka, where the driver was seen performing dangerous stunts, swerving the heavy vehicle in a zigzag manner. A motorist following the truck captured the dramatic scene on his phone.

The video shows the container mounting the road divider before getting stuck, bringing traffic to a halt on the busy highway. The container, reportedly travelling from Nashik to Mumbai, caused a significant jam after the mishap.

Nine injured as two-storey house collapses

As many as nine people, including eight women, were injured when a two-storey house collapsed in Nashik city, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9.30pm on Wednesday in the Old Nashik city area, they said.

According to police officials, Anwar Sheikh owned a two-storey house in the Khadkali area. He had rented out the premises to the family of Shama Yusuf Khan.

Khan's daughters and grandchildren were visiting her when the house collapsed, the official said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade rushed six fire tenders to the spot and launched an operation to pull the victims from the debris, the official said.

Eight women and a child suffered injuries in the accident. They were taken to the district hospital, where they are in a stable condition, he said.

A four-wheeler parked near the house got crushed under the rubble, the official added.

