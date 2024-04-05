Shocking! On-Duty Police Official Shoots Himself Dead In Pune | Sourced

In a shocking incident, an on-duty police official shot himself dead in Pune on Friday. He has been identified as Bharat Dutta Asmar.

According to the information received, Asmar was assigned to night duty at the Lohiya Nagar Police Chowky under the Khadak Police Station.

Reports indicate that the incident took place when Asmar was alone in the room. He reportedly locked the door and took his own life by shooting himself early in the morning.

Asmar had been serving in the police force for approximately eight to ten years.

Following the tragic event, senior officials rushed to the scene to investigate the matter, as the incident has caused turmoil within the police department.

This incident echoes a similar tragedy that unfolded in Nashik back in February. At that time, a police inspector named Ashok Najan shot himself dead with his service revolver inside his cabin at the Ambad Police Station. Najan was seated in his cabin after reporting for duty as usual when the gunshot was heard. Colleagues rushed to the cabin and found Najan lying on the chair in a pool of blood. It was later revealed that Najan had shot himself in the head.