 SHOCKING! Latur Man Kills Mother For Not Giving Money To Buy Alcohol
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSHOCKING! Latur Man Kills Mother For Not Giving Money To Buy Alcohol

SHOCKING! Latur Man Kills Mother For Not Giving Money To Buy Alcohol

The incident took place at Satala village of Ahmedpur tehsil on Friday night

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
SHOCKING! Latur Man Kills Mother For Not Giving Money To Buy Alcohol | Representative Image

Latur: A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Satala village of Ahmedpur tehsil on Friday night, he said.

Read Also
WATCH VIDEOS: Here's Why Several Cars Broke Down On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Due To Burning Clutch...
article-image

Accused Dnyaneshwar Nathrao Munde demanded money from his mother Sangeeta Nathrao Munde (40) to buy liquor but she refused.

In a fit of anger, the son picked up a crowbar and hit it on the head of his mother's head, resulting in her death, he said.

Dnyaneshwar locked the door of their home and fled. He was arrested a day later, the official added.

Read Also
WATCH: Traffic Snarls On Mumbai Pune Expressway, Commuters Flood Social Media With Pics And Videos
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SHOCKING! Latur Man Kills Mother For Not Giving Money To Buy Alcohol

SHOCKING! Latur Man Kills Mother For Not Giving Money To Buy Alcohol

Maharashtra: Beed Records 3 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Maharashtra: Beed Records 3 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Will Mahabaleshwar Transform Into Winter Wonderland? As Temperatures Drop, Anticipation Grows For...

Will Mahabaleshwar Transform Into Winter Wonderland? As Temperatures Drop, Anticipation Grows For...

WATCH VIDEOS: Here's Why Several Cars Broke Down On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Due To Burning Clutch...

WATCH VIDEOS: Here's Why Several Cars Broke Down On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Due To Burning Clutch...

Pune Book Festival 2023 Culminates With 4 World Records And Enthusiastic Literary Participation

Pune Book Festival 2023 Culminates With 4 World Records And Enthusiastic Literary Participation