 Shocking! 23-Year-Old Woman Killed By Husband's Second Wife In Latur
Naveli Vitthal Kurane was fatally attacked with sharp weapons at her home in the Raje Shivainagar area of Pakharsangvi village

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Shocking! 23-Year-Old Woman Killed By Husband's Second Wife In Latur | Representative pic

Latur: A 23-year-old woman was killed by her husband's second wife in Latur district, an official said on Thursday.

Naveli Vitthal Kurane was fatally attacked with sharp weapons at her home in the Raje Shivainagar area of Pakharsangvi village.

The official stated that there were frequent quarrels in the house after Naveli's husband married another woman, named Nandini Dnyanoba Bande (20).

During one such fight between the two women on Wednesday, Nandini killed Naveli, the official added.

While Vitthal was not at home at the time, Naveli's brother alleged that he had played a role in the murder. Based on the brother's complaint, the police arrested Vitthal and Nandini on Thursday, he added.

