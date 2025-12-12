Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Police Protection For Ambadas Danve After Multiple Threats

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Ambadas Danve | FPJ

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) met Commissioner of Police (CP) Praveen Pawar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum stating that former Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve has received several life threats through various mediums. Hence, he should be given police protection, the delegation demanded.

"Recently, Danve had posted a video in which an MLA is allegedly seen with bundles of money. After the video went viral on social media, Danve received several threats through various mediums. Danve’s life is in danger due to these threats, and he should be provided police protection immediately. Similarly, an investigation into the said video should be conducted and proper action should be taken immediately. Danve’s effigy was also burnt, and a case should be registered in this matter soon," the memorandum stated.

The delegation included Raju Vaidya, Rajendra Danve, Dharmaraj Danve, Santosh Khadke Patil, Vijay Waghmare, Dr Babasaheb Paithane, Sukanya Bhosale and others.