Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Removal Of Dangerous Hoardings In Nashik |

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is taking steps to address the issue of seven large unauthorised and dangerous hoardings within the Nashik ST Corporation area. Despite issuing three notices to the Nashik division of the ST Corporation, no action has been taken to remove these hoardings. With the monsoon season approaching, there is a heightened fear of potential disasters due to strong winds and heavy rains.

The hoardings, made of paper, are at risk of collapsing in severe weather conditions. Since these hoardings are within the bus stand limits, the municipality cannot take direct action. As a result, the NMC plans to send a letter to the Police Commissioner, requesting to file a case against the ST Corporation for ignoring the notices.

Two weeks ago, a hoarding collapse in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area resulted in 16 fatalities, highlighting the danger of such structures. This incident has prompted the NMC to be on high alert. A structural audit conducted by a third-party organisation found many dangerous hoardings within the ST Corporation's bus stands in Nashik. The audit revealed four risky hoarding structures at the CBS Bus Stand, two at the Highway Bus Stand, and one at the Panchvati Depot.

Despite issuing the third notice, the ST Corporation has not responded. The NMC is now seeking the help of the police to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena activists on Friday entered the Municipal Corporation with placards demanding the removal of dangerous hoardings. They shouted slogans such as "Remove Hoardings, Save Nashik" and warned of further action if the hoardings were not taken down within eight days. They indicated that the Shiv Sena will remove the hoardings themselves if no action is taken within the stipulated time.

Shiv Sena activists, including Yogesh Beldar, Rupesh Palkar, and others, highlighted the lack of site inspections and the increasing danger posed by these hoardings. They urged immediate action to prevent potential accidents.

"It is dangerous, and if the hoardings are not removed within the next eight days, the Shiv Sena will take matters into their own hands," warned Beldar and Palkar.

Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhadane stated that the NMC has already issued notices to the hoarding owners.

Key locations at risk:

Traffic Islands: Mumbai Naka, Myco Circle

Footpaths: Gangapur Road

Other Areas: Canada Corner, College Road