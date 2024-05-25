'Very Easy Case To Get Bail': Advocate Asim Sarode On Pune Porsche Crash (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Advocate Asim Sarode said the Pune Porsche crash case is "not very difficult from a legal perspective" and it is a "very easy case to get bail".

Sarode said, "This is not a very difficult case from a legal perspective. There are some emotions and human rights violations involved. The rash negligent driving has killed two persons, and that is a very serious issue." He added, "But from the legal point of view, this is a very easy case to get bail. The police claim they need to investigate and analyse the DCR, and the driver needs to be investigated because he has been arrested. Other reasons were not new, so the court has not considered the request and sent the accused to magisterial custody until June 7..."

Meanwhile, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday assured that the accused minor, who was in his "senses" at the time of the accident, "will be punished."

"We are investigating the case minutely and with full sensitivity. We are making a watertight case. The allegations of any preferential treatment given to the minor are being investigated by an ACP rank officer... The victim will get justice and the accused will be punished," Kumar told reporters.

Kumar said that efforts were underway to try the minor accused as an adult. "We have started the process of appointing a special counsel in the case so that our side is presented strongly in court. The police are taking a stringent approach to handle this case," he added.