 'Very Easy Case To Get Bail': Advocate Asim Sarode On Pune Porsche Crash (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Very Easy Case To Get Bail': Advocate Asim Sarode On Pune Porsche Crash (VIDEO)

'Very Easy Case To Get Bail': Advocate Asim Sarode On Pune Porsche Crash (VIDEO)

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday assured that the accused minor, who was in his "senses" at the time of the accident, "will be punished"

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
'Very Easy Case To Get Bail': Advocate Asim Sarode On Pune Porsche Crash (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Advocate Asim Sarode said the Pune Porsche crash case is "not very difficult from a legal perspective" and it is a "very easy case to get bail".

Sarode said, "This is not a very difficult case from a legal perspective. There are some emotions and human rights violations involved. The rash negligent driving has killed two persons, and that is a very serious issue." He added, "But from the legal point of view, this is a very easy case to get bail. The police claim they need to investigate and analyse the DCR, and the driver needs to be investigated because he has been arrested. Other reasons were not new, so the court has not considered the request and sent the accused to magisterial custody until June 7..."

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday assured that the accused minor, who was in his "senses" at the time of the accident, "will be punished."

"We are investigating the case minutely and with full sensitivity. We are making a watertight case. The allegations of any preferential treatment given to the minor are being investigated by an ACP rank officer... The victim will get justice and the accused will be punished," Kumar told reporters.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Juvenile's Grandfather Arrested For 'Wrongful Confinement' Of Family Driver
article-image

Kumar said that efforts were underway to try the minor accused as an adult. "We have started the process of appointing a special counsel in the case so that our side is presented strongly in court. The police are taking a stringent approach to handle this case," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Social Media Influencer Aryan Dev Neekhra Booked For Making Fake Video Of Juvenile Boasting...

Pune: Social Media Influencer Aryan Dev Neekhra Booked For Making Fake Video Of Juvenile Boasting...

Blast Occurs At Firecracker Manufacturing Unit In Dharashiv's Terkheda, 1 Injured

Blast Occurs At Firecracker Manufacturing Unit In Dharashiv's Terkheda, 1 Injured

Marathwada: Groundwater Level Down In 51 Out Of 76 Talukas

Marathwada: Groundwater Level Down In 51 Out Of 76 Talukas

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Man Dials Police Control Room To 'Congratulate' On Cop Suspensions (AUDIO)

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Man Dials Police Control Room To 'Congratulate' On Cop Suspensions (AUDIO)

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena Demands Permanent Shutdown Of All Pubs...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena Demands Permanent Shutdown Of All Pubs...