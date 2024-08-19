 Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch During I-Day Address: 'PM Says One Thing, System Does Another'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSharad Pawar Takes Jibe At Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch During I-Day Address: 'PM Says One Thing, System Does Another'

Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch During I-Day Address: 'PM Says One Thing, System Does Another'

Asked if Maharashtra polls may be held in December due to the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and if there was chance of President's Rule in the state, Sharad Pawar said it was a question that must be directed towards the Election Commission

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch During I-Day Address: 'PM Says One Thing, System Does Another' | X/@PawarSpeaks

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address in which the latter pitched for 'one nation, one election'.

Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi had said frequent elections were creating hurdles in the progress of the nation and asserted "the country has to come forward for one nation, one election".

FPJ Shorts
'Car Of Your Dreams': Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Targamerica
'Car Of Your Dreams': Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Targamerica
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Important Details Here
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins; Know All Important Details Here
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4 Candidates
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4 Candidates
RVNL, IRFC Along With Titagarh Rail's Shares Zoom On NSE After Cabinet Approved Metro Projects Worth Over ₹30,000 Crore
RVNL, IRFC Along With Titagarh Rail's Shares Zoom On NSE After Cabinet Approved Metro Projects Worth Over ₹30,000 Crore

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "PM Modi was insisting on holding all elections simultaneously but the very next day, there is announcement of three different poll dates for three different states. The PM talks about one thing while the system takes another decision." The Election Commission last week announced the poll schedule for Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir.

Read Also
Pune Rains: Woman Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Wire (SHOCKING VIDEO)
article-image

Asked if Maharashtra polls may be held in December due to the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and if there was a chance of President's Rule in the state, Pawar said it was a question that must be directed towards the Election Commission.

Queried about the Eknath Shinde government providing funds for schemes like Ladki Bahin, while those to provide scholarships to students etc. are languishing due to lack of money, Pawar said. "There is no provision of funds for various pending schemes and scholarships but amidst this new schemes that create financial burden are being introduced. I hope the CM and his colleagues will present their stand on this." Asked about Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's statement on not wanting to contest polls anymore, the opposition stalwart said everyone has the right to take such a decision.

Read Also
Lack Of Coordination Between Railways & PMC Led To Pune Station Flooding, Says Ravindra Dhangekar...
article-image

But, Pawar added, he did not know what the deputy CM exactly meant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Hits 40,000 Downloads Since Launch On August 17

Pune: 'Apli PMPML' Mobile App Hits 40,000 Downloads Since Launch On August 17

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Sanjay Pandey To Contest From Versova, Announces 4...

Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch During I-Day Address: 'PM Says...

Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe At Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch During I-Day Address: 'PM Says...

VIDEO: Has Supriya Sule Tied Rakhi to Ajit Pawar Yet? Find Out as Baramati MP Celebrates Raksha...

VIDEO: Has Supriya Sule Tied Rakhi to Ajit Pawar Yet? Find Out as Baramati MP Celebrates Raksha...

Maharashtra: Daring Mother Chases Man With Stone After He Attacks Her Son with Sword; Video Viral

Maharashtra: Daring Mother Chases Man With Stone After He Attacks Her Son with Sword; Video Viral