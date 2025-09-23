Senior Police Officer Impersonation, Bitcoin Investment Scam & Share Trading Fraud Lead To ₹2.68 Crore Loss In Pimpri-Chinchwad In One Day | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Three big financial cyber frauds were reported within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate on Monday. All three of them are worth over ₹1 crore. In the first scam, a senior citizen woman was duped by a man impersonating a senior police officer; in the second, a man was scammed in a fake Bitcoin investment scheme; and in the third, a share trading fraud led to millions lost.

Elderly Woman Defrauded of ₹1 Crore by Impersonators

A 65-year-old woman was scammed out of ₹1 crore between September 3 and September 11. The fraudsters posed as senior police officers from Mumbai and officials from courier company Blue Dart. The victim has filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station against unknown people.

Police said that the scammers contacted the woman and her husband, threatening them that a parcel sent in their name contained illegal documents, a laptop, and drugs. They demanded money to avoid legal action, promising that the funds would be verified and returned. They convinced the victim to deposit ₹1 crore into various bank accounts. After receiving the money, the accused disappeared without returning any of it.

₹1.11 Crore Bitcoin Investment Scam

A young man was cheated out of ₹1.11 crore after being promised high returns on investments in Bitcoin and digital gold mining. The fraud occurred between March 25 and July 23 in Bhosari. The victim, Sumit Sudam Gavhane (36), has filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station against Isha Agarwal, Akshaya Sakshi, and an unidentified person.

Police said that the accused used fake links to trick the victim into investing ₹1,11,80,000, promising him a profit of ₹7 crore. When he tried to withdraw his money, the fraudsters demanded a 20% “charge” and never returned his investment or the promised profits.

₹57.70 Lakh Lost in Share Trading Fraud

An individual lost ₹57.70 lakh after being lured into a fake share trading scheme with the promise of a 10–15% profit. The online fraud took place between July 7 and August 16 in Balewadi.

Akshay Vitthal Nayak (40) has filed a complaint at the Bavdhan Police Station against Nikita Agarwal and three other mobile number holders. The accused added the victim to a social media group on WhatsApp and used a fraudulent link to get him to invest in a fake share trading website. The website displayed large profits, convincing him to deposit a total of ₹57,70,000.