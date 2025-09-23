 Pune: Passport Mobile Van Service At Pune University From Sept 24 To Oct 1
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Passport Mobile Van Service At Pune University From Sept 24 To Oct 1

Pune: Passport Mobile Van Service At Pune University From Sept 24 To Oct 1

Pune’s Regional Passport Office (RPO) will be providing its services through its Passport Mobile Van at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) between September 24 and October 1.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Pune’s Regional Passport Office (RPO) will be providing its services through its Passport Mobile Van at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) between September 24 and October 1. The mobile van centre can be found at the Department of Commerce at SPPU, and the services will be available from 8:30 am to 6 pm, excluding Saturday and Sunday. From September 17 to 19, the mobile van service was available in Junnar’s Narayangaon.

Steps to book appointments: 

1. Visit the Passport India website (https://www.passportindia.gov.in) and apply for the NORMAL scheme. 

2. Following the payment, citizens need to visit the ‘schedule appointment page’ option and select the location ‘Mobile Van’ and book the appointment. It should be noted that applicants should report 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

FPJ Shorts
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Records 21.04 Lakh Members In July,18-25 Age Group Dominates
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Records 21.04 Lakh Members In July,18-25 Age Group Dominates
Air India Express To Commence 20 Daily Flights From Navi Mumbai Airport, Targets 60 By 2026
Air India Express To Commence 20 Daily Flights From Navi Mumbai Airport, Targets 60 By 2026
Man Carrying Snake Extorted Money From Passengers On Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express; Here's How Railways Responded
Man Carrying Snake Extorted Money From Passengers On Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express; Here's How Railways Responded
Buying The iPhone 17 Series Abroad? Here's Where It’s Cheaper Than India, And What You Should Know About Warranty
Buying The iPhone 17 Series Abroad? Here's Where It’s Cheaper Than India, And What You Should Know About Warranty

Documents Required

To verify the applicant’s application, section 5 of the Passports Act 1967, Rule 5 of the Passports Rules, 1980, mentions that the Passport Authority may make all such enquiries and may require an applicant to submit such additional documents as may be considered necessary by the Passport Authority, for the disposal of the application. 

Digilocker and mAadhaar

Before submitting an online application and visiting the Passport Seva Kendra, citizens should download mAadhaar and Digilocker mobile apps and fetch their Aadhaar Card, Birth Certificate, Class 10 Certificate, Passing Certificate, and other documents for document authenticity. 

Read Also
Pune: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Says Election Commission Should Respond To Vote Theft Queries, Not...
article-image

‘Smart ID Cards’ NOT accepted

Aadhaar is not considered a Date of Birth proof. Cut out Aadhaar,  ‘Smart ID Cards’, such as IDs such as PAN Card, Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc., printed on plastic by private entities, will not be accepted. 

It is advised that one should avoid dealing with agents who may make fraudulent promises about arranging an advance appointment or faster passport service delivery, as the Government has not authorised any such intermediary.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Passport Mobile Van Service At Pune University From Sept 24 To Oct 1

Pune: Passport Mobile Van Service At Pune University From Sept 24 To Oct 1

Marathwada Floods: Sharad Pawar Demands Immediate Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers (Video)

Marathwada Floods: Sharad Pawar Demands Immediate Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers (Video)

No Daily Water Supply For Pimpri-Chinchwad As PCMC’s Bhama Askhed Dam Work Faces Fresh Delay

No Daily Water Supply For Pimpri-Chinchwad As PCMC’s Bhama Askhed Dam Work Faces Fresh Delay

Pune: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Says Election Commission Should Respond To Vote Theft Queries, Not...

Pune: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Says Election Commission Should Respond To Vote Theft Queries, Not...

Pune: US H-1B Fee Hike Will Hurt Both Indian & American Tech Firms, Says MCCIA's Prashant Girbane

Pune: US H-1B Fee Hike Will Hurt Both Indian & American Tech Firms, Says MCCIA's Prashant Girbane