Pune: Passport Mobile Van Service At Pune University From Sept 24 To Oct 1

Pune’s Regional Passport Office (RPO) will be providing its services through its Passport Mobile Van at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) between September 24 and October 1. The mobile van centre can be found at the Department of Commerce at SPPU, and the services will be available from 8:30 am to 6 pm, excluding Saturday and Sunday. From September 17 to 19, the mobile van service was available in Junnar’s Narayangaon.

Steps to book appointments:

1. Visit the Passport India website ( https://www.passportindia.gov.in ) and apply for the NORMAL scheme.

2. Following the payment, citizens need to visit the ‘schedule appointment page’ option and select the location ‘Mobile Van’ and book the appointment. It should be noted that applicants should report 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

Documents Required

To verify the applicant’s application, section 5 of the Passports Act 1967, Rule 5 of the Passports Rules, 1980, mentions that the Passport Authority may make all such enquiries and may require an applicant to submit such additional documents as may be considered necessary by the Passport Authority, for the disposal of the application.

Digilocker and mAadhaar

Before submitting an online application and visiting the Passport Seva Kendra, citizens should download mAadhaar and Digilocker mobile apps and fetch their Aadhaar Card, Birth Certificate, Class 10 Certificate, Passing Certificate, and other documents for document authenticity.

‘Smart ID Cards’ NOT accepted

Aadhaar is not considered a Date of Birth proof. Cut out Aadhaar, ‘Smart ID Cards’, such as IDs such as PAN Card, Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc., printed on plastic by private entities, will not be accepted.

It is advised that one should avoid dealing with agents who may make fraudulent promises about arranging an advance appointment or faster passport service delivery, as the Government has not authorised any such intermediary.