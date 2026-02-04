Maharashtra: Propylene Gas Tanker Overturns At Khandala, Traffic On Mumbai–Pune Expressway Disrupted For Over 12 Hours |

Navi Mumbai: More than 12 hours after a chemical tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned at the Adoshi tunnel on the Mumbai-bound corridor of the Khandala Ghat, traffic on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway remained severely disrupted on Wednesday, with long queues of vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway.

The tanker met with the accident around 8.30 am on Tuesday, resulting in a continuous gas leak that triggered a large-scale emergency response. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and made repeated attempts to shut the tanker’s valve, though initial efforts were unsuccessful. A specialised team from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was later deployed to assist in containing the hazardous leak.

The incident led to massive congestion, with Pune-bound traffic backed up till the Khalapur toll naka, while vehicles heading towards Mumbai were stuck in snarls stretching nearly 10 to 12 kilometres.

A police official from Khopoli police station in Raigad district said, “A chemical tanker carrying propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi tunnel, leading to a gas leak. Emergency agencies are working on a war footing to control the situation. For safety reasons, traffic movement has been restricted and motorists are being diverted to alternate routes.”

Traffic police have advised commuters travelling towards Mumbai to use alternate routes via Chandni Chowk–Tamhini Ghat–Raigad or Ale Phata–Malshej Ghat–Thane until the situation is brought under control. Authorities said normal traffic flow will be restored only after the gas leak is fully contained and the tanker is removed from the expressway.

