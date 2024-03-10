Second Police Raid Exposes Prostitution Racket in Shirwal Lodge: Owner and Driver Booked Under Immoral Traffic Act |

A lodge in Shirwal located at 60 kilometre from Pune was raided for the second time and women were rescued from the lodge. In Khandala taluka, a team led by Sub Divisional Police Officer Rahul Dhas raided the 'Gokul' lodge on the national highway near Shirwal, arresting and booking the owner and driver under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention)] Act, 1956.

Additionally, a victim girl was rescued, and the arrested individual is Vinod Govind Agarwal, a 52-year-old resident of Dhangarwadi, Shirwal, Dist. Khandala.

This marks the second police raid on this lodge in the last six months, indicating the prevalence of the prostitution business in Shirwal.

Rahul Dhas received information about the high-profile racket activities at the 'Gokul' lodge in Shindewadi village near Shirwal on the Pune-Bangalore national highway.

During an evening operation with an undercover customer, it was observed that lodge owner Vinod Govind Agarwal and the driver, engaged in a high-profile prostitution racket, were arrested. The police detained the victim and the lodge manager during the raid, with further legal action taken against Vinod Agarwal and a 35-year-old woman.