Savitribai Phule Pune University Launches Courses On Cyber Security, Cyber Forensics, Cyber Crime Investigation

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), in association with Transcendental Technologies, has launched comprehensive professional certification courses in Cyber Security, Cyber Forensics, and Cyber Crime Investigation. The courses will commence on June 13 in a hybrid format, both offline and online.

These courses will equip students, professionals, and law enforcement personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to address this growing concern and safeguard their information systems and tackle cybercrimes.

The courses include:

Cyber Security Specialist (CSS) - Duration: 2 months, Credits: 18

Mastering Information Security (MIS) - Duration: 6 months, Credits: 20

Cyber Crime Investigator (CCI) - Duration: 6 months, Credits: 28

The courses are also accredited and recognised by Direct Action International, United Kingdom and the Canadian Association for Security and Intelligence Studies, Vancouver, Canada. The syllabus covers Offensive & Defensive Security, SOC & SIEM, Cyber Intelligence & Investigation, Dark Web, Cyber Forensics & Incident Response, Cloud Security, Network Security & Cryptography, and other specialised expertise. More than 40 national experts in the field of cyber security, law enforcement & national security will guide the students with their expertise and experience.

“Cyber security courses offered by SPPU, Department of Technology are unique & the first initiative of its kind which offers such an in-depth practical approach and knowledge taught by industry experts & working professionals in the field of cyber security,” said Dr Suresh Gosavi, Vice-Chancellor, SPPU.

Dr Parag Kalkar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, SPPU, added, "The courses are instrumental in promoting cybersecurity awareness and skill-building among students and working professionals. These courses will equip individuals with the practical knowledge needed to identify vulnerabilities by implementing robust security measures and mitigating cyber-attacks."

Dr Aditya Abhyankar, HOD, Department of Technology, SPPU, said, “I am sure the students admitted to cyber security courses will have good career opportunities & will have more in-depth knowledge in the field of cyber security."