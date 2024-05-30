 Savitribai Phule Pune University Launches Courses On Cyber Security, Cyber Forensics, Cyber Crime Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSavitribai Phule Pune University Launches Courses On Cyber Security, Cyber Forensics, Cyber Crime Investigation

Savitribai Phule Pune University Launches Courses On Cyber Security, Cyber Forensics, Cyber Crime Investigation

These courses will equip students, professionals, and law enforcement personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to address this growing concern and safeguard their information systems and tackle cybercrimes

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Student Outfit Raises Concerns Regarding PhD Researchers' Issues; Urges Students To Report Any Misconduct | Gaurav Kadam

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), in association with Transcendental Technologies, has launched comprehensive professional certification courses in Cyber Security, Cyber Forensics, and Cyber Crime Investigation. The courses will commence on June 13 in a hybrid format, both offline and online.

These courses will equip students, professionals, and law enforcement personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to address this growing concern and safeguard their information systems and tackle cybercrimes.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Accident Case: Crime Branch To Use AI Tools For Digital Reconstruction Of Crash...
article-image

The courses include:

Cyber Security Specialist (CSS) - Duration: 2 months, Credits: 18

Mastering Information Security (MIS) - Duration: 6 months, Credits: 20

Cyber Crime Investigator (CCI) - Duration: 6 months, Credits: 28

The courses are also accredited and recognised by Direct Action International, United Kingdom and the Canadian Association for Security and Intelligence Studies, Vancouver, Canada. The syllabus covers Offensive & Defensive Security, SOC & SIEM, Cyber Intelligence & Investigation, Dark Web, Cyber Forensics & Incident Response, Cloud Security, Network Security & Cryptography, and other specialised expertise. More than 40 national experts in the field of cyber security, law enforcement & national security will guide the students with their expertise and experience.

Read Also
PUNE VIDEO: Criminal On Police Records Shot Dead By Two Bike-Borne Assailants In Pimpri-Chinchwad's...
article-image

“Cyber security courses offered by SPPU, Department of Technology are unique & the first initiative of its kind which offers such an in-depth practical approach and knowledge taught by industry experts & working professionals in the field of cyber security,” said Dr Suresh Gosavi, Vice-Chancellor, SPPU.

Dr Parag Kalkar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, SPPU, added, "The courses are instrumental in promoting cybersecurity awareness and skill-building among students and working professionals. These courses will equip individuals with the practical knowledge needed to identify vulnerabilities by implementing robust security measures and mitigating cyber-attacks."

Dr Aditya Abhyankar, HOD, Department of Technology, SPPU, said, “I am sure the students admitted to cyber security courses will have good career opportunities & will have more in-depth knowledge in the field of cyber security."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad: District Collector Directs to Inspect Beer Bars, Wine Shops

Aurangabad: District Collector Directs to Inspect Beer Bars, Wine Shops

Pune's Vedangi Kulkarni Sets Sights On Breaking Global Cycling Speed Record

Pune's Vedangi Kulkarni Sets Sights On Breaking Global Cycling Speed Record

Savitribai Phule Pune University Launches Courses On Cyber Security, Cyber Forensics, Cyber Crime...

Savitribai Phule Pune University Launches Courses On Cyber Security, Cyber Forensics, Cyber Crime...

Police Rescue Wind Energy Project Employee Abducted in Maharashtra's Beed District

Police Rescue Wind Energy Project Employee Abducted in Maharashtra's Beed District

Pune News: Activists Raise Concerns Over PMC-MahaPreit Deal For Digging 500 Km Of Roads For Data...

Pune News: Activists Raise Concerns Over PMC-MahaPreit Deal For Digging 500 Km Of Roads For Data...