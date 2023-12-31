 Satara: Union Minister Dr Bharati Pawar Lauds India's Vaccination Milestone
She was speaking during the 'Mann Ki Baat' program organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party Karad South assembly segment in Karad on Sunday morning.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of India, Dr Bharati Pawar lauded the significant progress made by India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "India has achieved a remarkable milestone by vaccinating 220 crores against COVID-19, making it the only country to reach this feat," she added.

The live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program was held at Venutai Chavan Hall in Karad, with Dr. Bharati Pawar in attendance.

Addressing the gathering after the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, Dr Pawar highlighted the significance of the program, which provides insights into the commendable initiatives taking place in the country. She emphasised the crucial role of women in the nation's development and encouraged them to step forward for a brighter India.

Dr Pawar praised the collective strength of unity, citing the successful navigation through the COVID-19 crisis as an example. She commended Prime Minister Modi for achieving self-sufficiency in vaccine production within the country.

During the event, golden cards were distributed to beneficiaries of the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, symbolising the commitment to healthcare initiatives.

