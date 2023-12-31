Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Clears 25 Encroachments For Smart City Road Expansion |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's Encroachment Department successfully cleared 25 properties affected by road expansion in the Rahul Nagar Sadat Nagar area on Saturday.

The ongoing road development, part of the Smart City initiative in the railway station area, aims to create a 12-meter-wide, 250-meter-long road. Unfortunately, the project faced a six to seven-month delay, impacting the properties of numerous citizens.

The roadwork had been halted due to concurrent construction activities for a drain bridge and drainage line in the same location. Exploiting this pause, some residents initiated unauthorised commercial constructions, erecting shops with raw shutters and large sheds in the open space.

Resuming roadwork fifteen days ago, Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi and Smart City officials engaged with them to discuss the road's markings. The Town Planning Department marked the designated area, leading to the removal of 25 encroachments by the Municipal Corporation's Encroachment Department in the past two days.

The Encroachment Department executed this action with the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Devre and the supervision of Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, following the directives of Commissioner and Administrator G Srikant.