 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Clears 25 Encroachments For Smart City Road Expansion
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Clears 25 Encroachments For Smart City Road Expansion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Clears 25 Encroachments For Smart City Road Expansion

The roadwork had been halted due to concurrent construction activities for a drain bridge and drainage line in the same location.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Clears 25 Encroachments For Smart City Road Expansion |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's Encroachment Department successfully cleared 25 properties affected by road expansion in the Rahul Nagar Sadat Nagar area on Saturday.

The ongoing road development, part of the Smart City initiative in the railway station area, aims to create a 12-meter-wide, 250-meter-long road. Unfortunately, the project faced a six to seven-month delay, impacting the properties of numerous citizens.

The roadwork had been halted due to concurrent construction activities for a drain bridge and drainage line in the same location. Exploiting this pause, some residents initiated unauthorised commercial constructions, erecting shops with raw shutters and large sheds in the open space.

Resuming roadwork fifteen days ago, Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi and Smart City officials engaged with them to discuss the road's markings. The Town Planning Department marked the designated area, leading to the removal of 25 encroachments by the Municipal Corporation's Encroachment Department in the past two days.

The Encroachment Department executed this action with the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Devre and the supervision of Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, following the directives of Commissioner and Administrator G Srikant.

Read Also
Genome Sequencing Machine: MGM's Team Of Docs And Researchers To Go To NIV-Pune For Training 
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Fire Breaks Out At Hotel Sahil In Camp Area, Timely Action By Fire Brigade Prevents Disaster

Pune: Fire Breaks Out At Hotel Sahil In Camp Area, Timely Action By Fire Brigade Prevents Disaster

Pune: Man Takes His Life Allegedly Due To Harassment From Moneylenders

Pune: Man Takes His Life Allegedly Due To Harassment From Moneylenders

Police Arrest And Parade Vandals Responsible For Vehicle Rampage In Yerwada's Lakshmi Nagar Area

Police Arrest And Parade Vandals Responsible For Vehicle Rampage In Yerwada's Lakshmi Nagar Area

Latur: Ministers Ravindra Chavan And Sanjay Bansode Spearhead Development Initiatives In Udgir...

Latur: Ministers Ravindra Chavan And Sanjay Bansode Spearhead Development Initiatives In Udgir...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Clears 25 Encroachments For Smart City Road Expansion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Clears 25 Encroachments For Smart City Road Expansion