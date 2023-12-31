 Genome Sequencing Machine: MGM's Team Of Docs And Researchers To Go To NIV-Pune For Training 
City dependent on Bhopal for genome sequencing, did not receive report even after 12 days of sending samples.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has seen a silver lining in getting the genome sequencing machine started as a team of doctors and staff will visit National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for training of the same.

The medical college had received the state-of-the-art machine from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 27, last year and installation of the machine has also been done but did not come to any benefit for the people as the officials are waiting for reagents and kits from the WHO to start testing through the machine.

According to hospital authorities, a team of three doctors and three researchers will visit NIV-Pune for training from January 15 to January 19, 2024. ‘Installation of the machine has been done and the training of staff will be conducted. We had received a machine worth Rs 60 lakh from the WHO. We had sanctioned about Rs 6 lakh to fulfil the requirements to get it installed and training of the staff,’ Dr Dixit said.

The college is still waiting for the WHO to provide kits and reagents while the initial testing would be done in collaboration with experts of MGM Medical College. At present, samples of Covid-19 patients in Indore are being sent to AIIMS, Bhopal to know about the variant of the prevalent Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Indore is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases as 11 patients were found positive in the last one month, including three with international travel history. Total active cases in Indore are seven and all these patients are in home isolation.    

article-image
