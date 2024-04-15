Satara: Students Unite In Human Chain To Craft Living Map Of India For Voter Awareness |

In addition to fortifying India's democracy, the administration is endeavouring to increase voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections through innovative awareness initiatives. A notable effort involved forming a human chain to create a map of India, symbolising national unity and the importance of voting in Satara district.

Under the guidance of the District Level Nodal Officer and CEO of Satara Zila Parishad, Yashni Nagarajan, voting awareness was raised across the district through this human chain initiative on Saturday.

Students from local schools in Karad North, South, Koregaon, Wai-Khandala (Lonand), Satara and Javali (Medha) assembly constituencies participated, totalling around two thousand students.

Thousands of students participate

Around 2,000 students from various schools and colleges in Karad city formed a human chain to create a map of India at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium.

1000 students participated in a similar program at Saraswati Vidyalaya grounds in Koregaon. They collaborated to create the map of India through human chains, providing a voting testimony in the presence of citizens, parents, officials, and employees. Additionally, students from Zila Parishad School in Subhash Nagar, Koregaon, presented a captivating Lazim dance.

In Wai-Khandala assembly constituency, approximately 1,500 students participated in creating a human chain map of India during a voter awareness campaign at Lonand Nagar Panchayat Bazar Base in Lonand.

A human chain event was organised at Shahu Stadium in Satara, where participants made the map of India from the human chain, symbolising their commitment to voting. The event commenced with the singing of the national and state anthems, followed by an oath-taking ceremony led by Collector Jitendra Hudi.

Similarly, a human chain was formed at the tehsil office grounds of Medha in the Javali assembly constituency as part of the voter awareness campaign.

Art teachers, educators, and public awareness teams from respective tehsils played crucial roles in these activities. Over 2,000 students from Karad, 1,500 from Lonand, and more than 1,000 from Koregaon enthusiastically participated in the initiative.

To enhance the spirit of patriotism, students were provided with caps representing the colours of the Indian tricolor – saffron, green, and white. Despite initial confusion, the children happily engaged in celebrating democracy. Food distribution followed at various locations.