Satara: Sadawaghapur Plateau Emerges as Strong Competitor to Kaas Plateau for Tourists

Satara: Sadawaghapur Plateau Emerges as Strong Competitor to Kas Plateau for Tourists

The vast plateau of Sada Waghapur on Tarle-Patan road in Patan tehsil of Satara district is currently adorned with colourful flowers. The colourful carpets on this plateau, known as replica Kas Plateau in Satara district, are attracting tourists. The network of windmills spread across the area further adds to its beauty. Many types of animals, birds, plants, and mammals are found on this plateau, and scholars are visiting to study it.

Jalaw and Sadavaghapur are the two routes from Tarle to Patan. While traveling via Jalaw, one has to climb the ghat and then descend it, while traveling via Sadavaghapur, one must climb the ghat from Karmale to Bandwat. Before that, there is a wide plateau between Sadavaghapur and Sadakalki. This vast plateau is dotted with a network of windmills and even features an inverted waterfall. One can enjoy various activities on this plateau throughout the year, whether in hot or rainy weather.

Located about fifteen kilometers from Tarle, this plateau offers a panoramic view of heavy rain, gusty winds, and thick fog during the monsoon season. From June to December, many types of biodiversity can be found in this area. Local birds such as the Black Eagle, Serpent Eagle, Turewala Garuda, Turmati Sasana, Shikra, and Kharuchi are common here, along with many species of rare vultures and owls that migrate in winter. Currently, as the rainy season has ended and winter has begun, the entire plateau is covered in greenery, and the beauty of colorful flowers is even more pronounced against the lush backdrop. Therefore, during the ongoing Diwali vacation, tourists are flocking to this plateau to enjoy its heavenly bliss.