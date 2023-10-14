Satara: Policeman Among Three Killed In Accident On Pune–Bengaluru Highway |

Tragedy struck on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, resulting in three fatalities when a four-wheeler collided with a truck from behind. Among the victims is reported to be a policeman from Juna Rajwada Police Station in Kolhapur. The incident occurred at Pachwad Fata in Karad taluka.

According to reports from the scene, a four-wheeler was travelling towards Karad on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway when it collided with a moving goods truck from behind. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the four-wheeler became wedged into the back of the truck, leading to the instant demise of all three occupants. It has been disclosed that all three individuals who lost their lives hailed from Kolhapur district.

Following the accident, a crowd of onlookers gathered at the site. Upon receiving information about the incident, the highway helpline police and the Karad taluka police station promptly arrived at the scene. The bodies of the deceased have been transported to a hospital. Further investigations into the incident are underway.