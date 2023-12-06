Satara: Man Succumbs To Heart Attack During Funeral Of Niece Killed In Accident | Representative Image

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Satara district when a man tragically succumbed to a heart attack during the funeral of his niece, who had lost her life in a fatal accident while on her way back home after visiting him.

The Ghorpade and Shinde families were plunged into grief when 19-year-old Disha Ghorpade met with a tragic accident. While returning home on her two-wheeler after visiting her maternal uncle, Dattatray Maruti Shinde in Songaon, a trailer struck her from behind on the Koregaon to Satara road, leading to her untimely demise.

Disha, a first-year Pharmacy student at Yashoda College of Pharmacy, resided with her family in Satara city. Despite the efforts of her cousin Pramod Nanasaheb Ghorpade, who rushed her to the district government hospital, she could not be saved.

The emotional toll on the family was palpable during the funeral, where Disha's uncle, Dattatraya Shinde, collapsed due to the shock. Rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors, after an examination, revealed that he had succumbed to a heart attack. The double tragedy of losing both niece and uncle left the Ghorpade and Shinde families devastated. Dattatraya Shinde, a significant figure in Disha's life, couldn't bear the grief and thus lost his life.