 Satara: Man Succumbs To Heart Attack During Funeral Of Niece Killed In Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSatara: Man Succumbs To Heart Attack During Funeral Of Niece Killed In Accident

Satara: Man Succumbs To Heart Attack During Funeral Of Niece Killed In Accident

While returning home on her two-wheeler after visiting her maternal uncle, Dattatray Maruti Shinde in Songaon, a trailer struck the deceased from behind on the Koregaon to Satara road, leading to her untimely demise.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Satara: Man Succumbs To Heart Attack During Funeral Of Niece Killed In Accident | Representative Image

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Satara district when a man tragically succumbed to a heart attack during the funeral of his niece, who had lost her life in a fatal accident while on her way back home after visiting him.

The Ghorpade and Shinde families were plunged into grief when 19-year-old Disha Ghorpade met with a tragic accident. While returning home on her two-wheeler after visiting her maternal uncle, Dattatray Maruti Shinde in Songaon, a trailer struck her from behind on the Koregaon to Satara road, leading to her untimely demise.

Read Also
Pune: Minor Dies After His Uncle's Colleague 'Jokingly' Inserts Air Compressor Into His Rectum In...
article-image

Disha, a first-year Pharmacy student at Yashoda College of Pharmacy, resided with her family in Satara city. Despite the efforts of her cousin Pramod Nanasaheb Ghorpade, who rushed her to the district government hospital, she could not be saved.

The emotional toll on the family was palpable during the funeral, where Disha's uncle, Dattatraya Shinde, collapsed due to the shock. Rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors, after an examination, revealed that he had succumbed to a heart attack. The double tragedy of losing both niece and uncle left the Ghorpade and Shinde families devastated. Dattatraya Shinde, a significant figure in Disha's life, couldn't bear the grief and thus lost his life.

Read Also
Pune: Cyber Crime Cell Urges Women To Come Forth And Register Crimes Without Feeling Ashamed
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punekars, Did You Know? A 9-Foot-Tall Bronze Statue Of 'Sam Bahadur' Manekshaw Stands Near Southern...

Punekars, Did You Know? A 9-Foot-Tall Bronze Statue Of 'Sam Bahadur' Manekshaw Stands Near Southern...

Satara: Man Succumbs To Heart Attack During Funeral Of Niece Killed In Accident

Satara: Man Succumbs To Heart Attack During Funeral Of Niece Killed In Accident

Kinnar Mahotsav To Be Held On December 15 In Pune's Yerawada: Here's All You Need To Know

Kinnar Mahotsav To Be Held On December 15 In Pune's Yerawada: Here's All You Need To Know

Free Bus Service Within Pune University Premises: Here's All You Need To Know

Free Bus Service Within Pune University Premises: Here's All You Need To Know

Supriya Sule Urges Ashwini Vaishnaw For Resolution Of Daund-Pune Train Commuters' Issues

Supriya Sule Urges Ashwini Vaishnaw For Resolution Of Daund-Pune Train Commuters' Issues