Satara: Man Hacks Friend To Death With Koyta Over Suspicion Of Affair With His Girlfriend, Held

A man was arrested after he allegedly hacked his friend to death with koyta (billhook) suspecting an affair between the deceased and his girlfriend in Jujewadi near the Krishna Cooperative Sugar Factory in Karad taluka, an official informed on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Vishnu Shinde who was arrested on suspicion of brutally murdering Namdev Prahlad Shinge.

The suspect allegedly attacked Namdev with a sugarcane-cutting koyta around midnight on January 18, leading to his death.

The police have revealed that Akshay, suspecting an affair between Namdev and his girlfriend, executed the crime.

The victim was a 30-year-old resident of Narsinghpur, Walwa. The Chinchani-Vangi police in Karad initiated an investigation and arrested Akshay Shinde on Saturday night. The Assistant Inspector Anil Jadhav-led team is conducting further inquiries under the guidance of Kadegaon Sub Divisional Police Officer Padma Kadam.

Suspicious of her character, man kills wife

Earlier this month, a man was brutally murdered his wife by smashing her head with an axe on Tuesday morning around 6:30 in Pune's Warje. The victim, identified as Uma alias Papuja Lakhan Kamble (25), was attacked by her husband, Lakhan Kamble (28), who has been arrested by the police.

The couple, originally from Kalamb taluka in Dharashiv district, had migrated to Pune for work, earning a living through odd jobs. The accused, currently unemployed, was reportedly suspicious of Uma's character, leading to frequent disputes between them.

On Tuesday morning, another argument erupted between the couple. In a fit of rage, Lakhan grabbed an axe and attacked Uma, inflicting fatal injuries.

The locals alerted the police about the gruesome incident. Upon reaching the scene, the police arrested the accused. Uma's lifeless body was sent to Sassoon Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have initiated the process of filing a case in this tragic matter.