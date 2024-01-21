Pune: Thai Massage Center Raided In Narhe, Social Security Cell Busts Sex Racket |

The Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch has busted a sex racket being run at a massage centre in the Narhe area of Sinhagad Road, an official said on Sunday.

Four young women were rescued during the operation, and a case has been registered against the massage centre manager.

In this case, a complaint has been filed against massage center manager Nitin Girmal Kamble (29, Vetalbaba Chowk, Narhe) under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Police Constable Manisha Pukale of the Social Security Department filed the complaint at the Sinhagad Road Police Station.

Acting on information about sex racket being run at Royal 19 Thai Spa Massage Center in Narhe, the police team conducted a raid after obtaining evidence through a fake customer.

The four young women have been placed in the observation centre. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende, Senior Police Inspector Bharat Jadhav, Assistant Inspector Rajesh Malgave, Aniket Pote, and the team executed this operation.

Read Also Pune: Ajit Pawar Advocates Splendid Development Plans For Baramati In Ongoing Inspection

Sex racket busted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police uncovered a clandestine sex racket operating in an upscale area on the Beed bypass road on Tuesday night. The discreetly run racket had been in operation for several days without the awareness of nearby residents.

Earlier, the CIDCO police had busted a brothel operating within a coaching class, arresting the director and two others. During their interrogation, the police received information that another sex racket was active in a posh locality near the PWD Colony in the Satara area. Acting on this lead, the police conducted a raid on Tuesday night, rescuing a girl from Uzbekistan and two from other states. Six individuals were arrested, including two with criminal records.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tushar Rajan Rajput (42), Praveen Balaji Kurkute (40), Gopal Laxminarayan Vaishnav (29), Lokesh Kumar Keshmato (35), Arjun Bhuvaneshwar Dange (38), and one more.