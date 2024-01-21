Pune: Ajit Pawar Advocates Splendid Development Plans For Baramati In Ongoing Inspection |

Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune district, underscored the importance of drafting development plans that contribute to the splendour of Baramati during his inspection of ongoing development works in the city on Sunday.

He directed officials during an inspection of public development projects in Kanheri Forest Division, Jawahar Baug, Garud Baug, Nataraj Mandir, Dashakriya Ghat, and Bhigwan Road in Baramati.

Pawar emphasised the urgent completion of road works, prioritising smooth traffic flow. He urged meticulous traffic planning to minimise inconvenience to the public and stressed the use of high-quality materials for durable landscaping. Additionally, he asked for the timely and proper allocation of funds for development and the appointment of proficient contractors.

Consult experts for city development

Emphasising the importance of consulting experts for city development, Pawar, along with officials, including Sub-Divisional Officer Vaibhav Navadkar and Superintendent Engineer of Public Works Department Bappa Bahir, outlined key measures.

In the Kanheri Forest Department area, Pawar highlighted the necessity of planting low deciduous trees that grow straight and provide shade. He stressed preventive measures for eradicating fungus and ensuring the survival of planted trees through soil testing.

Directives were issued to expedite pending works at Dashkriya Ghat, including planting shade trees and removing encroachments. Pawar urged the completion of projects for the beautification of the Karhandi River in the ghat area. While overseeing development work in Garuda Baug, he emphasized proper drainage of water along the canal. The installation of street lights on Bhigwan Road and attention to traffic planning during road works were also underscored by Pawar.