Satara: Leopard Cub Found Dead In Karad Sparks Concern, Villagers Calls For Investigation |

A leopard cub's lifeless body was discovered on Saturday in Karad Tehsil in Vanwaswadi. Upon villagers' alert, forest department personnel arrived, taking custody of the cub for a post-mortem examination.

Earlier, another leopard was found dead in the Vanwaswadi hill area, and another died from electric line injuries. Last month, a leopard cub was found critically injured on a farm in Talbid. Recent incidents also include a leopard falling into a well in Talbid. Community leaders are urging investigations, suspecting hunting or other threats to wildlife.

Animal advocates demand further inquiry, supervised by senior experts, into the cub's demise. On Saturday morning, a resident spotted the cub's body and informed the police Patil, prompting a Forest Department response. Forester Sagar Kumbhar conducted a Panchnama before taking custody of the cub. Dr Disle, an animal husbandry officer, conducted a post-mortem, indicating pneumonia as the cause of death.

After the Panchnama and post-mortem, the cub was cremated at the site by the Forest Department, with Range Forest Officer Tushar Navale and Forester Sagar Kumbhar present, alongside Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Disle.