Fear Grips Gandhwani Amidst Animal Attack: After Leopard & Dog, Donkey Assault Adds To Growing Concerns

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing turn of events, a woman was left injured after being bitten by a mad donkey, intensifying worries about animal-related dangers in the village.

Rekhabai, the victim, was attacked while working at a brick kiln, sparking swift action from fellow workers to rescue her from the aggressive animal. Speculations about rabies surfaced, especially following recent reports of a rabid dog terrorising the area.

Concerned citizens restrained the donkey for veterinary assessment, and Rekhabai received prompt medical attention, including rabies vaccination.

While the donkey's owner insists on its normal behavior, precautions are being taken pending further evaluation, highlighting the need for vigilance in human-animal interactions.

Block medical officer Dr Balveer Singh confirmed that Rekhabai's injuries were attended to promptly, including administration of rabies vaccination.

Additionally, the aftermath of a leopard attack in Bekaliya village has instilled fear among residents, halting agricultural activities as locals fear venturing into fields. Efforts to capture the elusive predator continue, with forest officials urging caution and offering compensation to victims.

Meanwhile, Gandhwani is in the grip of panic due to a surge in mad dog attacks, with residents arming themselves for protection. Medical resources are mobilised to treat the wounded, but vigilance remains high amidst the threat of rabid canines.

BMO Dr Balveer Singh Mandloi has ensured an ample supply of rabies injections, with approximately 400 doses available to meet the escalating demand caused by the recent spate of dog bites.