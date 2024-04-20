Satara: Karad Airport Training Plane Crashes; Trainees Escape Unhurt |

A four-seater plane from a private training academy, operating at Karad airport in Satara, crashed into the runway and struck a protective wall after the pilot lost control during landing, officials said on Saturday.

The trainees aboard escaped unharmed in the incident which happned on Thursday.

Ambitions Flying Club, affiliated with Damania Airways, has been conducting pilot training at Karad airport for eight months, with 20 trainees in the first batch. The incident occurred during solo training when the plane veered off course during landing, hitting the runway and the protective wall.

Despite the plane's erratic movement before landing, a disaster was averted, and the trainees escaped unhurt.

Just a few days ago, officials from the Maharashtra Airport Development Company and the local administration conducted a review of the airport.