 Satara: Karad Airport Training Plane Crashes; Trainees Escape Unhurt
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSatara: Karad Airport Training Plane Crashes; Trainees Escape Unhurt

Satara: Karad Airport Training Plane Crashes; Trainees Escape Unhurt

Despite the plane's erratic movements before landing, a disaster was averted, and the trainees escaped unhurt.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Satara: Karad Airport Training Plane Crashes; Trainees Escape Unhurt |

A four-seater plane from a private training academy, operating at Karad airport in Satara, crashed into the runway and struck a protective wall after the pilot lost control during landing, officials said on Saturday.

The trainees aboard escaped unharmed in the incident which happned on Thursday.

Read Also
Pune: Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad Criticises Mahayuti's Role In Forcing Chhagan Bhujbal To Back...
article-image

Ambitions Flying Club, affiliated with Damania Airways, has been conducting pilot training at Karad airport for eight months, with 20 trainees in the first batch. The incident occurred during solo training when the plane veered off course during landing, hitting the runway and the protective wall.

Despite the plane's erratic movement before landing, a disaster was averted, and the trainees escaped unhurt.

Just a few days ago, officials from the Maharashtra Airport Development Company and the local administration conducted a review of the airport.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Satara: Karad Airport Training Plane Crashes; Trainees Escape Unhurt

Satara: Karad Airport Training Plane Crashes; Trainees Escape Unhurt

Pune: Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad Criticises Mahayuti's Role In Forcing Chhagan Bhujbal To Back...

Pune: Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad Criticises Mahayuti's Role In Forcing Chhagan Bhujbal To Back...

Satara: Man Claiming To be Cop Assaults Government Employee On Election Duty

Satara: Man Claiming To be Cop Assaults Government Employee On Election Duty

Pune: AAP Launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' Campaign; Reiterates Support To Ravindra Dhangekar

Pune: AAP Launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' Campaign; Reiterates Support To Ravindra Dhangekar

Pune And Pimpri Chinchwad Wrap Up Fire Safety Week With Demonstrations And Honors

Pune And Pimpri Chinchwad Wrap Up Fire Safety Week With Demonstrations And Honors