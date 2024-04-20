 Pune: Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad Criticises Mahayuti's Role In Forcing Chhagan Bhujbal To Back Out From Election
Speaking to the press, Manjiri Dhadage said, "The state government is rejecting the leadership of OBCs. There is a conspiracy to take advantage of the Maratha community's stance against Chhagan Bhujbal to sideline OBC leadership in the state."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad criticised the role of Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, for forcing Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection of the state, to withdraw from the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The criticism was voiced during a press conference organised in Pune.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had issued orders to grant Bhujbal the candidacy for the upcoming polls. However, troublemakers within the Mahayuti government in the state overruled their orders, delaying the decision for more than a week, which irked Bhujbal and led to his withdrawal. These developments have left the OBC community in the state feeling sidelined. Their dissatisfaction could affect the voting," said Maharashtra President of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, Manjiri Dhadage, and Pune Division President Pritesh Gawali, while addressing the press. Office bearers and volunteers of the organisation were present at the event.

Speaking to the press, Manjiri Dhadage said, "The state government is rejecting the leadership of OBCs. There is a conspiracy to take advantage of the Maratha community's stance against Chhagan Bhujbal to sideline OBC leadership in the state."

Pritesh Gawali stated, "Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad and other OBC organisations will hold meetings and discussions on this matter in the coming two days. The decision taken by Chhagan Bhujbal is final for us, and the ultimate decision will be made based on his leadership and guidance."

