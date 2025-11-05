Satara: Hotel Manager Arrested For Discharging Sewage Into Mahabaleshwar Forest Area | Representational Image

Satara: The Maharashtra Forest Department has taken swift and strict action against Hotel Manager Abid Mohammad Dange (age 52 years) of 'Hotel Fountain' for directly discharging sewage from the hotel into the forest area of Mahabaleshwar. Mahabaleshwar, which is known as the 'Kashmir of Maharashtra' due to its natural beauty, is a world-famous tourist spot in the Satara District of Maharashtra.

A forest offence has been registered against him, and he has been taken into custody. The Forest Department's action over the direct discharge of sewage into the forest area has once again highlighted how tight the grip of pollution is on this world-famous tourist destination.

In Mahabaleshwar, in Forest Compartment Number 80, from Bobington Point to Tiger Path Ride, the pipeline of Hotel 'Fountain's sewage treatment plant has been broken since 31st October. This has resulted in foul-smelling sewage spreading over approximately 200 metres of the forest area.

This has led to the proliferation of disease-spreading insects and germs. Recognising the seriousness of this issue and the potential for severe impact on the natural habitat of wildlife, the Mahabaleshwar Forest Guards immediately registered a forest offence in this matter. This action has been registered under the Indian Forest Act of 1927, under which polluting the forest area is a punishable offence.

This operation was carried out by the team of Assistant Conservator of Forests Pradeep Raundhal and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mahadev Mohite, under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests Amol Satpute of Satara. Forest Guard Sunil Landge, Forest Guard Lahu Raut, and forest labourers from the Mahabaleshwar Forest Range were also part of the campaign.

Following this action, the Forest Department has issued a clear warning to all hotels and businesses not to release any type of garbage or sewage into the forest area, or else face strict legal action.