Satara: Father Stabbed To Death Following Son's Alleged Abduction Of Married Woman

A village near Karad was gripped by tragedy on Wednesday night, as a father was fatally stabbed while his mother and brother suffered severe injuries in an altercation over the alleged abduction of a married woman associated with the accused, allegedly carried out by the victim's son.

The distressing incident unfolded in Saidapur, a short distance from Karad, around 9 to 10pm. The Karad city police promptly apprehended one individual in connection with the case.

The deceased, identified as Baba Alwant Madane (aged 50, hailing from Tadwale-Vadooj, Khatav), succumbed to fatal stab wounds. The accused, Vijay Dharma Jadhav (aged 55, presently residing in Saidapur, native of Shenoli Station, Karad), has been formally charged and arrested.

Victims worked as sugarcane labourers

Baba Madane, along with his wife Indu and younger son Ajit, worked as sugarcane cutters at Santosh Desai's cottage in Saidapur's Ambak settlement. His elder son Akshay served as a tractor driver at Suresh Salunkhe's cottage in the village. Vijay Jadhav, along with his family, also labored on the same farm. Tensions soared between the families after Akshay allegedly abducted a married woman associated with Vijay Jadhav, leading to recurrent altercations and abuse directed at Madne's family.

On the fateful Wednesday night, Vijay Jadhav reportedly approached Madne's hut on a two-wheeler and, in a fit of rage, unleashed a vicious knife attack. Indu bore the brunt of his fury, suffering multiple stab wounds, while Baba Madane tragically lost his life due to stab wounds to the chest. Ajit sustained injuries and was rushed to the city hospital in critical condition.

Following the crime, Vijay Jadhav fled the scene. However, prompt action by police constables of the crime branch, led by senior police inspector Kondiram Patil, culminated in his swift apprehension with the assistance of local residents. The city police continue to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.