Satara Doctor Suicide Case: PSI Gopal Badane Dismissed From Service By Maharashtra Police

Pune: In a huge update in the Satara Doctor Suicide Case, Maharashtra Police announced the dismissal of Police Sub Inspector Gopal Badane from the police services on Wednesday. The decision regarding this was taken by Special Inspector General of Kolhapur Range Sunil Phulari.

According to the order letter signed by Special IG Phulari, he said, “The arrested accused in Phaltan City Police Station Crime Register No. 345/2025, PSI Gopal Balasaheb Badane, is already suspended. Despite having full knowledge of the police force and its duties, PSI Badane acted recklessly and demonstrated moral degradation and misconduct, along with perverted misuse of his position and authority. The behaviour has created a sense of insecurity within the community.”

Special IG Phulari further said, “He committed acts deemed unbecoming of a PSI and exhibited suspicious conduct in the discharge of his duties and in his daily life. Furthermore, the actions committed as specified are extremely heinous and deplorable. Therefore, it is not deemed appropriate, from the perspective of public and common interest, to retain Gopal Balasaheb Badane in government service for duty in the future.”

Police said that as a result, the suspended PSI Gopal Balasaheb Badane, posted at Phaltan Rural Police Station, Satara, has been dismissed from government service under Article 311 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India, 1950, as of Tuesday.

Latest Updates in Satara Doctor's Suicide Case

- The deceased 28-year-old doctor had allegedly left a note on her palm accusing PSI Badane of rape and a software engineer named Prashant Bankar of mental abuse. Both have been arrested.

- A senior IPS officer, Tejaswi Satpute, has been appointed to lead a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

- The doctor’s brother and family have raised doubts about the investigation. They say that the time of death was reportedly misrecorded, and digital evidence was tampered with.

- The state’s Deputy Legislative Council Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has ordered all government hospitals in Satara to submit two years of records of their Vishakha Committees and to establish SOPs for them.

- The medical fraternity, via the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), has called off its strike after government assurances. They had demanded systemic reforms, compensation, and safety measures.