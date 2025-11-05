 Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneComplete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune

Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune

As the Maharashtra Election Commissioner announced 288 civic bodies to hold polls in the next month, the aspiring politicians and existing office bearers started in sheer panic at such short notice for the local body elections

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Pune District Collector Office | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday regarding the elections of Municipal Councils and Municipal Panchayats in the first phase of the Local Bodies Elections in Maharashtra. On 2nd December, a total of 60 civic bodies in Pune Division will hold polls, and on 3rd December, the results will be announced.  

As the Maharashtra Election Commissioner announced 288 civic bodies to hold polls in the next month, the aspiring politicians and existing office bearers started in sheer panic at such short notice for the local body elections. The bell of the battle has rung, and the preparation for the political war has started across the state.

How Many Civic Bodies Are To Have Elections In Pune District?

A total of 17 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and Municipal Panchayats (Nagar Panchayats) will go to elections on 2nd December in the district.

FPJ Shorts
Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune
Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune
Moto G67 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Moto G67 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
'Everyone In The Team Is A Victim..': Bangladesh Pacer Accuses Captain Nigar Sultana Of 'Beating Players'
'Everyone In The Team Is A Victim..': Bangladesh Pacer Accuses Captain Nigar Sultana Of 'Beating Players'
How Many Voters Will Cast Their Ballots In Pune's Municipal Council & Panchayat Elections?
How Many Voters Will Cast Their Ballots In Pune's Municipal Council & Panchayat Elections?
Read Also
Pune: 'Man-Eating' Leopard Shot Dead By Rescue Team After Series Of Fatal Attacks In Junnar Taluka
article-image

The following are the 14 municipal councils in the district:

A Class - Baramati Municipal Councils

B Class - Lonavala, Daund, Chakan, Talegaon Dabhade, and Phursungi-Uruli Devachi Municipal Councils.

C Class - Saswad, Jejuri, Indapur, Shirur, Junnar, Alani, Bhor, and Rajgurunagar Municipal Councils.

The following are the three municipal panchayats in the district:

Manchar, Vadgaon Maval, and Malegaon Budruk are the three municipal panchayats in the district.

Phursungi & Uruli Devachi Municipal Council To Have Their First Election

The recently established Phursungi‑Uruli Devachi Municipal Council is set to hold its first elections on 2nd December, along with 13 other municipal councils and 3 municipal panchayats in the Pune District. It will have 16 wards with 32 corporators, that is, 2 corporater ward structure.

Read Also
Pune Metro Expansion: All You Need To Know About Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor & Hadapsar-Saswad Road Metro...
article-image

This council marks the formal de-merger of the previously merged villages of Phursungi and Uruli Devachi from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The election is being closely watched because the new council must immediately address basic civic concerns.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune

Complete List Of Municipal Councils & Panchayats Voting On 2nd December In Pune

How Many Voters Will Cast Their Ballots In Pune's Municipal Council & Panchayat Elections?

How Many Voters Will Cast Their Ballots In Pune's Municipal Council & Panchayat Elections?

When Will Winter Season Arrive In Pune? Details Inside

When Will Winter Season Arrive In Pune? Details Inside

'Vote Chori' In Pimpri-Chinchwad? BJP Ally NCP Finds 12,000 Duplicate Voters In Bhosari Assembly...

'Vote Chori' In Pimpri-Chinchwad? BJP Ally NCP Finds 12,000 Duplicate Voters In Bhosari Assembly...

Pune Metro Update: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line Must Be Ready By March 2026, Orders CM Devendra...

Pune Metro Update: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line Must Be Ready By March 2026, Orders CM Devendra...