Murder On Pune's Bajirao Road: Teen Killed Over Old Dispute After Video Of Accused Circulated Online | Ankit Shukla

The brutal attack in broad daylight with billhooks and a kukri near Maharana Pratap Garden on Bajirao Road around 3:15 pm on Tuesday, in which a 17-year-old youth from Ambil Odha Vasahat lost his life, has created terror in the area.

As per sources, the incident took place over an old rivalry from six months ago. A case had been registered in Parvati Police Station in July regarding the matter, where the deceased was the main accused, and Tuesday’s main accused was the complainant.

In July, the deceased had a dispute with the accused over a friendship among them. During the argument, the deceased abused the main juvenile accused and recorded a video while abusing him. Later, he posted it on social media. The juvenile accused in the recent murder case was angry over the video. Acting on it, he and his friend attacked the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Khadak police later detained the assailants, all minors aged 16-17 years. The police said prima facie, old enmity led to the murder.

Senior Inspector Shashikant Chavan of the Khadak police said the victim, Mayank Kharare (16), and his friend were heading towards Mandai when the trio of attackers came on a single bike and hit their vehicle from the back. They then started attacking them with the weapons.

Kharare’s friend suffered injuries on his right shoulder and right cheek. He later lodged a complaint with the police and identified the attackers, who are from the same locality where the victim resided.

Krushikesh Rawale, DCP Zone 1, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The incident took place due to an old dispute between them. Keeping the enmity, the attackers murdered the victim. All these accused are nowhere related to any gang. These are just rogue elements from the Janta Vasahat area of Parvati."