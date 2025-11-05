 Murder On Pune's Bajirao Road: Teen Killed Over Old Dispute After Video Of Accused Circulated Online
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMurder On Pune's Bajirao Road: Teen Killed Over Old Dispute After Video Of Accused Circulated Online

Murder On Pune's Bajirao Road: Teen Killed Over Old Dispute After Video Of Accused Circulated Online

Senior Inspector Shashikant Chavan of the Khadak police said the victim, Mayank Kharare (16), and his friend were heading towards Mandai when the trio of attackers came on a single bike and hit their vehicle from the back

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Murder On Pune's Bajirao Road: Teen Killed Over Old Dispute After Video Of Accused Circulated Online | Ankit Shukla

The brutal attack in broad daylight with billhooks and a kukri near Maharana Pratap Garden on Bajirao Road around 3:15 pm on Tuesday, in which a 17-year-old youth from Ambil Odha Vasahat lost his life, has created terror in the area.

As per sources, the incident took place over an old rivalry from six months ago. A case had been registered in Parvati Police Station in July regarding the matter, where the deceased was the main accused, and Tuesday’s main accused was the complainant.

Read Also
Pune: 'Man-Eating' Leopard Shot Dead By Rescue Team After Series Of Fatal Attacks In Junnar Taluka
article-image

In July, the deceased had a dispute with the accused over a friendship among them. During the argument, the deceased abused the main juvenile accused and recorded a video while abusing him. Later, he posted it on social media. The juvenile accused in the recent murder case was angry over the video. Acting on it, he and his friend attacked the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Khadak police later detained the assailants, all minors aged 16-17 years. The police said prima facie, old enmity led to the murder.

FPJ Shorts
'There Was A Lot Of Favouritism': Sara Arfeen Khan Talks About Bigg Boss 18 - Exclusive
'There Was A Lot Of Favouritism': Sara Arfeen Khan Talks About Bigg Boss 18 - Exclusive
Tate McRae REACTS To Lip-Syncing Claims After VIRAL Video Shows Her Holding Microphone Upside Down During Arizona Concert
Tate McRae REACTS To Lip-Syncing Claims After VIRAL Video Shows Her Holding Microphone Upside Down During Arizona Concert
Lionel Messi in Mumbai 2025: Ticket Prices, Venue & Full Event Schedule Revealed!
Lionel Messi in Mumbai 2025: Ticket Prices, Venue & Full Event Schedule Revealed!
IND Vs SA: BCCI Announces Team India Squad For South Africa Test Series; Rishabh Pant Makes A Comeback After Injury Layoff
IND Vs SA: BCCI Announces Team India Squad For South Africa Test Series; Rishabh Pant Makes A Comeback After Injury Layoff

Senior Inspector Shashikant Chavan of the Khadak police said the victim, Mayank Kharare (16), and his friend were heading towards Mandai when the trio of attackers came on a single bike and hit their vehicle from the back. They then started attacking them with the weapons.

Read Also
Pune Metro Expansion: All You Need To Know About Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor & Hadapsar-Saswad Road Metro...
article-image

Kharare’s friend suffered injuries on his right shoulder and right cheek. He later lodged a complaint with the police and identified the attackers, who are from the same locality where the victim resided.

Krushikesh Rawale, DCP Zone 1, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The incident took place due to an old dispute between them. Keeping the enmity, the attackers murdered the victim. All these accused are nowhere related to any gang. These are just rogue elements from the Janta Vasahat area of Parvati."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: 18-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon By Alcohol Addict In Wadgaonsheri

Pune Crime: 18-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon By Alcohol Addict In Wadgaonsheri

TP Shenoy Honoured With ‘Icon Of Soy Value Chain’ Award

TP Shenoy Honoured With ‘Icon Of Soy Value Chain’ Award

Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Slams NMC Over ‘Unfair’ Engineer Recruitment Criteria

Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Slams NMC Over ‘Unfair’ Engineer Recruitment Criteria

Murder On Pune's Bajirao Road: Teen Killed Over Old Dispute After Video Of Accused Circulated Online

Murder On Pune's Bajirao Road: Teen Killed Over Old Dispute After Video Of Accused Circulated Online

Nashik: Police, Transport Officials & Trade Bodies Unite To Tackle Traffic Chaos

Nashik: Police, Transport Officials & Trade Bodies Unite To Tackle Traffic Chaos