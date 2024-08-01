Satara: Doctor Kills Self in Karad Hospital; Stress Suspected as Cause |

Dr Hemant Prabhakar Relekar (age 50) from Ond in Karad taluka killed himself in his own hospital on the afternoon of the July 31.

Ond village is known as a market village on the Karad-Ratnagiri state highway in Karad taluka. Dr Hemant Relekar and his wife, Dr Dipa Relekar, had been running their medical practice here for many years. Additionally, he was serving as a medical officer at the Government Rural Hospital in Dhebewadi, Patan, providing service and treatment to patients in the morning and evening hours. His Relekar Hospital is on the first floor, where he lived with his family, including his mother, wife, son, and daughter.

On Wednesday morning, Dr Hemant Relekar went to his hospital as usual. However, when he did not return home for a long time in the afternoon, his family went to the hospital and found that he had hanged himself in a room there. His family immediately informed the Karad Rural Police.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Karad Rural Police arrived at the scene and conducted a panchnama. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the relatives.

Although the exact reason behind the suicide is not yet clear, there was speculation at the scene that he took this extreme step due to stress and frustration.