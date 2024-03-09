Satara: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Koyna Water Tourism Centre - PHOTOS INSIDE |

Koyna stands as the largest freshwater water tourism centre in the country, noted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday, emphasising the government's commitment to prioritise environmentally friendly development and local employment opportunities in the area.

The launch of Koyna water tourism at the Koyna reservoir in Munavale marked a significant milestone in Maharashtra Government's Tourism Development initiatives. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde voiced these sentiments during the ceremony held to mark this occasion.

The event saw the presence of prominent figures including Industries Minister Uday Samant, State Excise Minister and Guardian Minister of Satara District Shambhuraj Desai, veteran film actor Nana Patekar, along with MLAs Shivendra Raje Bhosale and Makarand Patil, among others.

Shinde highlighted the abundant natural beauty nestled in the Sahyadri region, underscoring the need to harness its potential for tourism promotion. He emphasised the importance of environmentally sustainable development while ensuring that water resources remain unpolluted. Additionally, he directed the tourism department to prioritise local employment opportunities in the region, aiming to bolster the local economy through water tourism initiatives.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced plans to provide interest-free loans through the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation to support local boat businessmen in purchasing boats. He also mentioned the implementation of self-employment projects aimed at fostering the region's development. Additionally, infrastructure projects such as the Apti to Tapola road and the Raghuveer Ghat road connecting Konkan and western Maharashtra are being expedited.

Expressing concern over rural youth migrating in search of employment, Shinde reiterated the government's commitment to creating employment opportunities within local communities. He emphasised the importance of bringing back those who have migrated and providing them with employment opportunities at the local level. Through ongoing developmental efforts, the government aims to revitalise the state's infrastructure and promote inclusive growth.

