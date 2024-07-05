Sarvesh Kushare From Nashik To Represent India In Olympics |

Sarvesh Anil Kushare, a high jumper from Nashik, has been selected to represent India in the Paris Olympics. Sarvesh secured his spot by finishing at the 23rd rank in the qualification process. Recently, he won gold at the Inter-State Athletics Championships with a record jump of 2.25m. Alongside national record holder Tejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh has been a prominent figure in Indian high jump.



In addition to Sarvesh, shot putter Abha Khatua and quarter-miler Kiran Pahal have been added to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) confirmed their inclusion through a press release on Wednesday. Sarvesh and Abha qualified for the Olympics via the ranking route after World Athletics published the final list, while Kiran met the Olympic qualification mark in women's 400m last week at the Inter-State National Athletics Championships.

Sarvesh had an impressive year in 2023, participating in major international tournaments like the Asian Athletics Championships, World Athletics Championships, and the Asian Games. He won a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships with a jump of 2.26m. Sarvesh's recent achievements, including the gold medal at the Inter-State Athletics Championships, have solidified his position for the 2024 Paris Olympics.