Murlidhar Mohol Meets AAI Chairman To Discuss Pune Airport Development

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol met with Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Sanjeev Kumar on Friday and held a "constructive discussion" on the development of airports in Maharashtra.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohol wrote, "Held a discussion with the Chairman of Airports Authority of India, Sanjeev Kumar, regarding the development of several airports in Maharashtra, including the Pune Airport."

AAI is very soon expected to… pic.twitter.com/ETsXiA5ee2 — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) July 5, 2024

"AAI is very soon expected to start the OLS Survey work (for Pune Airport), as the Defence Ministry has already granted permission for conducting the OLS survey for runway expansion. We discussed how the process of runway expansion can be seamless and the way ahead for the same," he added.

"I also sought detailed information regarding the various proposals and existing delays pertaining to the development of new airports such as Purandar, Solapur, Akola, etc., and directed comprehensive actions to be undertaken," the Pune MP further stated.

Meanwhile, Mohol recently informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the deployment of an additional 222 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, which were needed for the new terminal at Pune Airport to commence operations.

Built at a cost of ₹423 crore and spanning 51,595 square metres, the new terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year. However, its operationalisation was held up because the demand for additional CISF personnel hadn't been met yet. Now, with Shah's approval, the terminal can start operations soon.

"Good news for Punekars; the new terminal will open soon! I met Home Minister Amit Shah to request his intervention in this matter. He approved the additional 222 CISF personnel needed for this new terminal. We are grateful for his timely help. Thank you on behalf of all Punekars. Now we are working day and night to sort out all the technical issues, including shifting the Immigration counters to get the new terminal started," Mohol wrote.