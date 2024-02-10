Sarkar Wada: A Stalwart Monument In Nashik Reflecting Historical Grandeur And Architectural Splendor |

As an archaeological gem in the heart of Nashik city, stands Sarkar Wada, a prestigious monument that serves as a testament to the rich history and architectural marvels of the region. Built in the late 18th century by Sardar Rangnath Odhekar of the Peshwa era, Sarkar Wada is steeped in fascinating historical anecdotes and architectural intricacies.



Originally constructed by Odhekar for himself, Sarkar Wada was later acquired by Raghobadada Peshwe. Interestingly, Raghobadada embarked on building a new Wada near Gangapur village, inspired by the grandeur of Shaniwar Wada, known today as Anandvalli. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, neither of these constructions was completed in its entirety.



Constructed predominantly using wood, Sarkar Wada showcases exceptional craftsmanship adorned with intricate suru designs like mahirap, arch, banana flower, and peacock motifs. Drawing inspiration from architectural styles prevalent in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and other western states of India, Sarkar Wada stands as a unique blend of cultural influences.

The plinth of Sarkar Wada is made from Northern Black Polish Stone (NBPS) sourced from Ramshej, renowned for its smooth texture. Archaeological findings suggest that the Wada may have had three floors and three chowks, with remnants of two chowks still visible today.



Known by various names such as Pulawarcha Wada (House near the bridge) and Chopada Wada, Sarkar Wada holds significant historical importance. Following the British conquest in 1818, the administration of North Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh was conducted from this site. Post-independence, Sarkar Wada became the first Collectorate of Nashik district, thus earning its name.



Recognising its historical significance and architectural splendour, Sarkar Wada was declared a heritage site by the state government in 1995 under The Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, of 1960. Today, Sarkar Wada stands as a state-protected monument undergoing conservation efforts supervised by the Department of Archaeology, Nashik, ensuring its preservation for generations to come.