Sanjay Chordiya Honoured With Murli Manohar Joshi Lifetime Achievement Award

Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President & Chairman of Suryadatta Education Foundation, Pune, receiving the award at the hands of Padma Vibhushan Dr Murli Manohar Joshi | Sourced

In recognition of Professor Dr Sanjay B Chordiya’s rich experience of more than 20 years in industry and 30+ years in education, & his outstanding professional achievement & contribution in nation building, he has been conferred with the ‘Padma Vibhushan Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the hands of Padma Vibhushan Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, Former Minister for HRD, Govt of India, during the “8th Industry-Academia Annual Conclave-2025” organised by the Federation for World Academics (FWA) and EPN-Education Post News on October 31 in Delhi.

Padma Vibhushan Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, a veteran political leader and key architect of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has served as BJP President (1991–1993) and Union Minister for HRD, Science and Technology (1998–2004). Renowned for his contributions to education reforms, promotion of scientific research, and advocacy for value-based learning, he continues to inspire generations of academicians.

Expressing his gratitude, Prof Dr Chordiya said, “It was during Dr Joshi’s tenure as HRD Minister that the Suryadatta Education Foundation was established in 1999 with its flagship institutes offering Management & Information Technology programmes. His vision and blessings have guided us since inception. Receiving this award from such an eminent leader makes it deeply meaningful and memorable.”

Professor Dr Sanjay B Chordiya is a globally renowned educationist, global coach, industry and management professional, visionary, and philanthropist. He is dedicated to delivering quality education at affordable fees for the holistic development of all societal strata, aiming for peace and harmony through an enlightening, hygienic academic environment from kindergarten to postgraduate & research levels. Dr Chordiya is also recognised as an Indian tech magnet, leading various industry-linked and technology projects.

His vision, dedication & relentless efforts have facilitated the growth of SEF into Suryadatta Group of Institutes (SGI). Suryadatta is an educational conglomerate of 25+ recognised academic institutions comprising K-12 schools, junior colleges, higher education institutions offering UG & PG courses, research centres, centres of excellence in training, research & consultancy, innovation & incubation centres and many more. SGI offers academic programs in multiple disciplines such as Business Management, Information Technology, Hospitality Management & Travel Tourism, Interior & Fashion Design, Animation, Health & Fitness, Theatre & Performing Arts, Cyber Security, Physiotherapy, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing, Home Science, Teacher Education, Arts, Commerce and many more emerging fields.

Dr Sanjay B Chordiya stands as a beacon of global thinking and Indian values, embodying a transformative approach to education. As a visionary educationist, he has revolutionised the concept of optimal learning environments, blending rigorous academic standards with innovative teaching methodologies. He aims to develop confident, creative, and proactive individuals through extensive industry interactions, value education, and a holistic academic approach.

The Federation for World Academics (FWA), in partnership with Education Post News (EPN), successfully hosted the 8th Industry-Academia Annual Conclave 2025 at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi. This year's theme was ‘Technology and Teaching-Learning: Challenges and Opportunities’. The conclave commenced with an insightful inaugural session featuring a welcome address by Dr Irfan A Rizvi, President of the FWA. The keynote address was delivered by Prof G C Tripathi, former Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University.

The conclave concluded with the felicitation of exemplary educators with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Teachers Award 2025. The awards recognised educators across three categories: Lifetime Achievement (5), Legendary Teachers (11), and Teachers Samman (25). These awards were conferred at the hands of the legendary Padma Vibhushan Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, former HRD Minister of India.

Among the other distinguished lifetime achievement awardees were Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT Vellore; Prof (Dr) Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University, Kolkata; Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Chandigarh; and Dr Niranjan Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SDM University, Dharwad.

The event concluded with an enlightening address by Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, which inspired and energised the audience to further their efforts in transforming the education sector.