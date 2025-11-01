 Pune: IRS Officer’s Film ‘Kathakar Ki Diary’ Shines At Kolkata International Film Festival; Nominated For NETPAC Award
Pune: IRS Officer’s Film ‘Kathakar Ki Diary’ Shines At Kolkata International Film Festival; Nominated For NETPAC Award

"Kathakar Ki Diary" is more than just a film -- it's a testament to the transformative power of art

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Pune: The 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) has borne witness to the unwavering dedication of 200 independent artists, who poured their hearts and souls into the micro-budget film "Kathakar Ki Diary", directed by Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Anwesh. This poignant tale of ordinary lives has not only garnered critical acclaim but also given voice to the unyielding spirit of these unsung heroes.

These 200 artists, mostly hailing from marginalised and rural Odisha, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, worked tirelessly, driven by their passion for art and a desire to showcase their craft to the world. Their selflessness and perseverance have resulted in a masterpiece that transcends boundaries and touches the heart.

A Testament to the Power of Art

"Kathakar Ki Diary" is more than just a film -- it's a testament to the transformative power of art. The stories of five protagonists, woven together with an eclectic fusion of Indian and Western folk music, take the audience on a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and hope.

A Tribute to the Unsung Heroes

Directed by Anwesh, an IRS officer posted in Pune in the GST department as Joint Commissioner, the ongoing success of "Kathakar Ki Diary" is a tribute to the collaboration and unwavering commitment of independent artists, including technicians from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).
The film, in a very short span, has already won the best film in the no-budget category at the International New York Film Festival (INYFF) and received a nomination at festivals in British Columbia, Vancouver, and Canada. At the Abuja International Film Festival, considered a major festival in West Africa, the film is competing and is a nominee.

The Kolkata International Film Festival, scheduled from November 6 to 13, features 215 films from 39 countries, including 185 full-length films and 30 short films. Kathakar Ki Diary has been nominated for the prestigious NETPAC award and is to be screened in the Asian select category.

According to Anwesh, Kathakar Ki Diary champions the power of artistic collaboration of over 200 independent artists and technicians, and all of them are excited and look forward to the Kolkata International Film Festival.

The Kolkata International Film Festival will also celebrate the centenary of notable filmmakers and actors such as Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and Guru Dutt.

