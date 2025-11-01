Nashik: Terror Ends As Maharashtra Forest Department Captures 3-Year-Old Female Leopard | Sourced

Nashik: The leopard, which had been terrorising citizens for the past few days in the Chehdi and Chadegaon area of Nashik Road, has finally been brought under control by a team of the Maharashtra Forest Department. On Saturday morning, a three-year-old female leopard was caught in a cage installed in the field of former corporator Pandit Aware. The citizens of the area have come to great relief as this operation was successful.

On October 22, a leopard ran in front of Bharat Dagdu Aware while he was working in the field. After that, the movement and sighting of the leopard in the area created an atmosphere of fear among farmers, farm labourers, and citizens. Seeing this situation, former corporator Pandit Aware immediately contacted the Forest Department and took necessary measures to catch the leopard. When the leopard was seen again on Friday night, the Forest Department team installed a cage in the field and kept a constant watch. Finally, on Saturday morning, a three-year-old female leopard was trapped in a cage.

Under the guidance of Range Forest Officer (RFO) Sumit Nirmal, the rescue team safely captured the leopard and shifted it to the Transit Treatment Center (TTC) in Mhasrul. Medical officers have started treatment there. Due to this successful operation, the citizens of the area are breathing a sigh of relief. However, according to the information of the Forest Department, the possibility of the presence of some more leopards in this area cannot be ruled out.

Earlier, the Forest Department had caught six to seven leopards in areas like Vadner, Artillery Center, Pimpalgaon, etc. It has been appealed to the citizens of the area to be cautious at night and to inform the Forest Department immediately about any suspicious movements.