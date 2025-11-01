Professor Dr Sunita Pathak Donates 275 Foreign Coins To Educational Heritage Museum In Maharashtra's Nashik

Professor Donates 275 Foreign Coins To Educational Heritage Museum In Maharashtra's Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: From ‘Chinese Yuan’ to ‘Indonesian Rupiah’ in Asia and ‘UK Pound Sterling’ to ‘Finnish Euro’ in Europe, the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha Udaji Maharaj Museum of Educational Heritage in Nashik has received a treasure trove of 275 types of currency coins from 25 to 30 different countries. This priceless treasure, collected while teaching and researching in many countries around the world, has been gifted by Professor Dr Sunita Pathak, a professor from Nashik, and has added a valuable addition to the treasure trove of the heritage museum.

While she was a professor, Dr Sunita Pathak got the opportunity to teach and conduct research work in many countries in Asia and Europe. To ensure that her visits to these countries remain in permanent memory, she used to return from there with the coins of those countries. This priceless treasure, which has been preserved for many years, will be put to better use if it is kept in the educational museum in Nashik. With the aim of introducing foreign currencies to the future young generation and inspiring them to learn about the history of currencies, Dr Sunita Pathak has handed over all 275 coins to the museum.

Under the guidance of MVP Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice President Vishwasrao More, Deputy Chairman Devram Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, and the entire board of directors, this program was held. The educational officer of the museum, Prof. Shashikant Mogal; the director of IMRT College, Prashant Suryavanshi;AK Pawar, Dr Anil Pathak, the curator of the museum, Swati Wadekar, and other dignitaries were present. Dr Sunita Pathak was felicitated by the educational officer Prof. Shashikant Mogal with a souvenir and a book.

...These are the coins.

Australian, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwanese, American, Canadian, Bruneian – dollars, Chinese – yuan, Thai – baht, Malaysian – ringgit, Philippine – peso, Swiss – franc, French – franc, Italian – lira, UK – cents, Vietnamese – dong, German – mark, Czech – koruna, Indonesian – rupiah, and other currencies.

Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of MVIPR in Nashik, said, “The Educational Heritage Museum built in the name of Udaji Maharaj is the first museum in India dedicated to the field of education, and the history preserved in it is inspiring for all. The 'gift' given to this museum by Professor Dr Sunita Pathak will definitely be inspiring for the future generation. The spirit with which she gave this 'priceless gift', the spirit and that faith, will definitely be preserved. Nashikites must visit this museum and learn about history.”