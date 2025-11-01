One Dead & Several Injured As Minibus Crashes On Samruddhi Highway Near Igatpuri In Maharashtra's Nashik – PHOTOS | Sourced

Nashik: A fatal accident occurred on the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Highway's Mumbai-Nashik Section in the early hours of Saturday. The accident involved a Tata minibus, and the driver of the Tata minibus died on the spot, and six to seven passengers were injured. The accident took place in a tunnel (IC-23) near Pimpri Phata in Igatpuri.

See Photos:

The driver fell asleep, and the bus hit the side barricade. The bus was going to Shegaon from Karjat for darshan. The injured have been admitted to Igatpuri Rural Hospital, and the highway police moved the accident bus with the help of a crane and smoothed traffic.

According to the available details, the control received information about the accident at around 6:40 am. The control gave a call at 6:45 am, and the team reached the spot at 6:55 am. The driver, Datta Dhakwal, died on the spot. The injured passengers include Suresh Lad, Nandkumar More, Rajesh Lad, Surekha Lad, and others.

Highway Safety Squad (MSF) Sr Vinod Pawar and Sr Mangesh Mahajan reached the spot and secured the road by erecting barricades. Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Pawar and Police Constable Yogesh Jadhav took action at the spot. Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) personnel Harshal Geete, Rahul Kothe, Ramesh Khadgil, and Pankaj Bhise helped in this action.

Two ambulances (driver Ipatikar and driver Sachin Jadhav) took the injured to Igatpuri Rural Hospital. Route Patrolling Vehicle (RPV) personnel Bala Bagde, Manikantha, Devendra Pratap, and Pintu Bala also participated. The bus with registration number MH 46 AH 0767 was towed away by a crane.

The incident took place on vehicle number 628.5. The Igatpuri QRV and fire team, along with the ambulance team, took the injured to SMRT and Igatpuri Rural Hospital. The highway police took immediate action and smoothed the traffic. The accident caused a disruption on the highway for some time. The police have appealed to the drivers to be alert. Investigation is underway, and the condition of the injured is stable.