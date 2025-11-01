Powai Hostage Case: Accused Rohit Arya’s Last Rites Performed In Pune, Family & Close Relatives Attend | Video |

Mumbai: The last rites of Rohit Arya, the 50-year-old filmmaker who was shot dead by the Mumbai Police after taking 19 people hostage in a Powai studio, were performed in Pune in the early hours of Saturday. Arya’s body was handed over to his family after a postmortem at JJ Hospital in Mumbai and transported to Pune late Friday night. His wife, son and close relatives were present for the final rites.

Police officials said Arya had been living away from Pune for several years and had limited contact with his family, reported PTI. According to reports, his relatives were reportedly unaware of his recent activities or whereabouts.

Details Of Powai Hostage Situation

The hostage crisis unfolded around 1:30 pm on Thursday at R A Studio, located in the Mahavir Classic building in Powai, when Arya took 17 children and two adults hostage during what was supposed to be an audition for a web series. The children, aged 10 to 12 years, had been attending the sessions for the past two days.

The situation escalated quickly after Arya released a video making emotional and incoherent demands, prompting police to mobilise multiple units, including the Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Fire Brigade.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Datta Nalawade said officers gained entry through a duct using a ladder to reach the first floor, where Arya had confined the children. During the rescue, Arya allegedly lunged toward the officers with an air gun, leading to a confrontation in which he was hit by a police bullet. He was rushed to the hospital but declared dead at 5:15 pm.

Mumbai Police Recover Pistol, Petrol & Chemicals From RA Studio

Following the operation, police recovered a pistol, petrol, flammable rubber solution, and a lighter from the studio. A case has been registered against Arya under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 140 (kidnapping or abduction for murder or ransom), and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation has since been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch, which has sent the seized materials for forensic analysis.

