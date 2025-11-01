Rain Washes Out Day One Of Maharashtra-Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Clash In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: The first day’s play of the four-day Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Saurashtra could not begin on Saturday due to rain and persistent cloudy weather. The rain that fell on Friday night, followed by overcast conditions and intermittent light showers throughout the day, made the ground unfit for play.

As scheduled, the Ranji match was formally inaugurated in the morning by releasing balloons into the air under the auspices of the Nashik District Cricket Association. Present on the occasion were MLAs Devyani Pharande and Seema Hire, Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar.

BCCI match officials S. Daniel Manohar, umpires Saidarshan Kumar and Tanmay Srivastava, pitch curator T. Mohanan, Maharashtra Cricket Director Shaun Williams, and both teams’ head coaches Harshad Khadiwale (Maharashtra) and Prithvipal Singh Solanki (Saurashtra), along with captains Ankit Bawne and Jaydev Unadkat, were felicitated with floral bouquets.

MLA Devyani Pharande thanked the BCCI for allowing Nashik to host a Ranji Trophy match and extended best wishes to both teams. All dignitaries interacted with the players. The brief ceremony was conducted by NDCA Secretary Sameer Rakte, who also delivered the vote of thanks.

However, as the day progressed, both umpires inspected the ground multiple times - at 9 am, 11 am, 1 pm and again at 3 pm - but due to continuous drizzle and wet outfield conditions, play was deemed impossible. Despite the efforts of ground staff, conditions did not improve satisfactorily, and the day’s play was called off. The umpires will inspect the ground again on Sunday morning before announcing their decision.

Cricket enthusiasts, especially children and young fans, had gathered in large numbers, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite players during practice. Many waited at the main gate even as players returned to their hotel. If the rain stays away Saturday night and the sun appears Sunday morning, everyone hopes the match will finally get underway on Day Two.

Entry for spectators is free, with access available through the main gate opposite Civil Hospital on Trimbak Road and also through the guest house entrance. Parking facilities are available at the Eidgah Ground.

For the first time, Nashik spectators will also get to enjoy the luxury of watching a match seated on a lawn, a facility previously available only at international venues, allowing fans to experience the game in a unique, scenic setting.