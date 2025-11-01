Major Jolt To Shiv Sena (UBT) In Jalgaon As Two Ex-Mayors, 15 Corporators Join BJP | Sourced

Jalgaon: While Shiv Sena (UBT) is preparing to contest the upcoming municipal elections on its own, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has been dealt a major blow, as the veterans who planned the party's election strategy have joined the BJP. In the presence of Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, two former mayors, one deputy mayor, and 15 former corporators of Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the BJP in a big event in Jalgaon on Friday evening. This entry has shaken Shiv Sena (UBT) and has increased the strength of the BJP ahead of the elections.

BJP has set a target of winning 67 out of 75 seats in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections this year. Last time, the BJP had 57 corporators in the municipal corporation, while 15 corporators of Shiv Sena were elected. This time, the BJP has set a target of winning 67 seats. It is being estimated that it will be easier for the BJP to reach this number after two former mayors of UBT, Jayshree Mahajan and Nitin Laddha, and 15 former corporators joined the BJP in a ceremony held at the BJP office on Friday in the presence of Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan.

Former mayor Jayshree Mahajan, who joined the BJP, contested the Assembly elections from Shiv Sena (UBT). Jayshree Mahajan had suffered a major defeat in this. Jalgaon MLA Suresh Bhole was largely opposed to admitting Jayshree Mahajan to the party, as he was trying to induct those who rebelled against the BJP. Other office-bearers were also against it. Girish Mahajan decided to induct her into the party, ignoring this opposition. There is a group of Jalgaon leaders who believe in the leadership of former MLA Suresh Dada Jain and have decided to join the BJP. This includes former mayor Nitin Laddha. During the municipal elections, Girish Mahajan will have to travel all over the state to campaign. With this party entry, it has become easier to win the municipal election. However, this is a huge blow to UBT, and it will be difficult to get candidates for the municipal elections.

Girish Mahajan told reporters that the municipal elections will be contested together as Mahayuti. However, Shiv Sena Shinde group and NCP Ajit Pawar group activists are also eager to contest the municipal elections. Since the BJP has set a target of 67 seats, there may be great displeasure in the Mahayuti over the seat distribution. Due to this, all three parties in the Mahayuti can talk about fighting on their own. Since the former corporators who joined the BJP are unlikely to get opportunities over old BJP workers, everyone's attention is on how the party will convince them, as loyal old workers may be upset.