Samsung Retailers To Protest In Pune On April 18 Over ₹50 Crore Dues: Report

Representational image |

Samsung retailers are set to protest in Pune on April 16, demanding the clearance of dues amounting to ₹50 crore, pending for over a year, reported the Economic Times.

The Maharashtra unit of the All India Mobile Retailer Association (AIMRA) has expressed concerns over the lack of action from the South Korean smartphone major despite commitments to clear the outstanding dues, which arose due to a change in distributorship in the region.

In March 2023, Samsung terminated its long-standing distributor relationship with SSK, a part of the Syska group, and appointed two new distributors — Bengaluru-based ABM Group and Kolkata-based Karuna Marketing. This transition disrupted operations, leaving retailers without incentives owed to them for meeting sales targets during the transition period.

Read Also PHOTOS: Pune Markets Decked Up With Gudis And Gathis Ahead Of Gudi Padwa

According to AIMRA, representing over 1.5 lakh mobile retailers in the country, the sudden distributor change in March 2023 left the market underserved and resulted in numerous unresolved retail claims. "Despite assurances from brand representatives, outstanding claims of over ₹50 crore remain unsettled for over a year," the association said in a letter to Samsung sent Monday.

"This issue stems from a significant change in distribution, resulting in substantial outstanding claims remaining unresolved at Samsung's end," it added.