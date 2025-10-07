RTI Awareness Key To Strengthening Governance, Emphasises Information Commissioner Prakash Indalkar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Citizens should utilise the Right to Information Act knowledgeably so that they can coordinate with the government effectively,” appealed information commissioner of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bench of the State Information Commission Prakash Indalkar. He was speaking during a special programme organised on the occasion of the Right to Information Week here recently.

The State Information Commission’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bench has organised the Right to Information week between October 5 and 12. State Information Commissioner Deputy Secretary Rajaram Sarode, Assistant Director Ganesh Funde and others were present.

Indulkar further said when he took charge as the information commissioner, there were 8,500 appeal applications pending, which has now reduced to 6,500. In the coming three months, planning has been made to reduce the number to zero. It is important that the required information should be provided to the applicant in the given time frame. If people get appropriate information, they develop confidence in the government. Hence, the Right to Information officer and the appellant officer should try to dispose of the application as soon as possible.

Sarode mentioned his experiences while implementing the Right to Information Act and informed about the Right to Information Week.

Deputy SP Gautam Pagare and ACP Vasundhara Borgaonkar informed about the implementation of the Right to Information Act in the police department.

Appellant officers Adv. Rajesh Shah, Jadhav, Chandrhar Yadav, and Devanand Khandare also expressed their views. Discussions on the problems and the measures were held during the programme.